Advertisement

Oppo reportedly hire MediaTek, UNISOC employees to make its own chipset

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : May 29, 2020 11:28 am

Latest News

The company is planning to rope people from different chip makers.
Advertisement

Oppo is reportedly working to develop its own chipset following the US crackdown on Chinese companies like Huawei. The company is planning to rope people from different chip makers. 

 

As per a report by Nikkei Asian Review, Oppo has hired several top employees from its key chip supplier MediaTek and it has also hired many engineers from UNISOC. The report highlights that Oppo has also hired Jeffery Ju, MediaTek’s former co-chief operating officer. The report says that another executive with experience in MediaTek’s 5G chipset development will also join Oppo in a month or two. 

 

The report further highlights that Oppo has also reached out to talent in Qualcomm as well as Huawei’s own chipset HiSilicon. "Oppo has been aggressively recruiting chip talent since last year as they realized that owning the chip design capability will give it more control over its supply chain," said a source with direct knowledge. "Developing chips, however, could mean burning a lot of money, and even if they have hired a group of experienced professionals, such efforts take years to mature."

 

Advertisement

The move is meant to reduce the company's reliance on US suppliers. However, it would be interesting to see whether the company will be successful in building its own lineup of chipset for its smartphones. 


Meanwhile, Oppo has announced that it will launch Oppo Reno 4 and Reno 4 Pro smartphones in China on June 5. As per the teaser video released by the company, Oppo Reno 4 and Oppo Reno 4 Pro will feature a punch-hole for the selfie camera in the front. The back panel appears to be made out of glass and has large-sized “Reno Glow” and OPPO branding text written on it.

 

Oppo Reno 4 5G, Reno 4 Pro 5G teased online, key specs spotted

These Oppo smartphones to get ColorOS 7 update in next two months

Oppo Reno 4, Oppo Reno 4 Pro 5G smartphones to be announced on June 5

Latest News from Oppo

You might like this

Tags: Oppo Oppo chipset Oppo chip Oppo smartphones MediaTek UNISOC Qualcomm HiSilicon

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

OnePlus 6, 6T receive new OxygenOS update with work-life balance and Epic games store and more in India

Infinix Hot 9 and Hot 9 Pro launched in India with Quad rear cameras and 5000mAh battery, price starts Rs 8,499

OnePlus 8 5G special sale in India at 12 PM today

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 alternative of Realme Smart TV 32 inches in India

Top 5 alternative of Realme Smart TV 32 inches in India

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

100 Percent battery manufacturing will take time in Inida

100 Percent battery manufacturing will take time in Inida
TikTok in Trouble

TikTok in Trouble
Xiaomi Redmi Earbuds S: First Impression & Unboxing

Xiaomi Redmi Earbuds S: First Impression & Unboxing
Can Indian live without Made in China Smartphones?

Can Indian live without Made in China Smartphones?
Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 vs Realme Buds Air

Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 vs Realme Buds Air
New smartphones will be launched before Diwali: Lava Mobiles

New smartphones will be launched before Diwali: Lava Mobiles

Latest Picture Story

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Realme Narzo 10A: Here is everything you need to know about this phone

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies