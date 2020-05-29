Advertisement

Oppo Reno 4, Oppo Reno 4 Pro 5G smartphones to be announced on June 5

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : May 29, 2020 10:42 am

Oppo Reno 4 and Oppo Reno 4 Pro will feature a punch-hole for the selfie camera in the front.
Oppo has announced that the Reno 4 and Reno 4 Pro 5G smartphones will be announced at 19:30 PM (local time) on June 5 in China. Oppo has announced the launch date in an official Weibo post.

As per the teaser video released by the company, Oppo Reno 4 and Oppo Reno 4 Pro will feature a punch-hole for the selfie camera in the front. The back panel appears to be made out of glass has large-sized “Reno Glow” and OPPO branding text written on it.


There will be a triple rear camera setup with a laser autofocus unit and an LED flash. Another image teased by the company shows the bottom edge of the smartphone has a SIM slot, a USB-C port, and an external speaker. The secondary microphone lies on the top and the power button is on the right side.  It lacks a 3.5mm audio jack.

Oppo has confirmed 5G support for the phone which is said to be powered by Snapdragon 765G SoC. The Reno 4 was certified by TENAA with the model numbers PDPM00 and PDPT00, while the Reno4 Pro was certified with the model numbers PDNM00 and PDNT00.

Oppo Reno 4

As per rumoured specifications, Oppo Reno 4 5G will be loaded with a 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels along with 90Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 5G processor along with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The phone is said to be juiced up by a 4,000mAh battery with 65W VOOC 4.0 fast charging support.
 
Oppo Reno 4 5G will come with a triple-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 2-megapixel mono lens along with laser autofocus sensor. For the front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie shooter along with a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. It will run Android 10 with ColorOS 7.0.
 
Oppo Reno 4 Pro 5G will be loaded with a 6.553-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels along with a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 5G processor with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The phone is said to be juiced up by a 4,000mAh battery with 65W VOOC 4.0 fast charging support.

 
On the camera front, it will come with a triple-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens, a 12-megapixel secondary shooter and a 13-megapixel telephoto lens along with laser autofocus sensor. For the front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie shooter. The phone is said to be juiced up by a 4,000mAh battery with 65W VOOC 4.0 fast charging support. It will run Android 10 with ColorOS 7.0.

