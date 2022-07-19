Oppo Reno 8 series, Oppo Pad Air, Enco X2 TWS launched in India

Oppo has unveiled the Reno 8 series smartphones in India including the Oppo Reno 8 and the Reno 8 Pro. Both the smartphones come with MediaTek Dimensity chipsets. Further, Oppo also launched the Oppo Pad Air affordable tablet alongside the Enco X2 TWS earbuds which come with Active Noise Cancellation.

The Oppo Reno 8 Pro comes in a single 12GB + 256GB variant priced at Rs 45,999. It will be available in Glazed Black and Glazed Green colour options. The company is offering a 10 percent cashback offer (up to Rs 4,000) on ICICI Bank, SBI Cards, Kotak Bank, Bank of Baroda credit cards and debit card transactions. Further, customers can also get a cashback of Rs 1,500 on non-EMI transactions through ICICI Bank, SBI cards, Kotak Bank, according to Oppo.

The Oppo Reno 8 is priced at Rs 29,999 for the sole 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It will be available for purchase in Black and Gold colour options. Customers can get a 10 percent cashback (up to Rs 3,000) on ICICI Bank, SBI Cards, Kotak Bank, Bank of Baroda credit cards and debit card transactions. The company is also giving a cashback offer of Rs 1,200 on non-EMI transactions through ICICI Bank, SBI cards, and Kotak Bank.

Both Oppo Reno 8 and Reno 8 Pro smartphones will be available from July 25 and July 19 respectively, via Flipkart, OPPO Store and mainline retail outlets, according to the company.

The Enco X2 TWS has been priced at Rs 10,999 in India. It is available in Black and White color options and will go on sale via Flipkart from July 25 onwards. The OPPO Pad Air starts at Rs 16,999 for the base 4GB + 64GB trim whereas the 4GB + 128GB model costs Rs 19,999. The device will be available for purchase from July 25 via Flipkart, OPPO.com and retail stores.

Oppo Reno 8 Pro Specifications

The Oppo Reno 8 Pro sports a a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen with 1080 x 2412 pixels resolution. Further, the display comes with support for a 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate and Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

Under the hood, the smartphone features the Dimensity 8100-Max chipset with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 built-in storage. The device further has Oppo’s own MariSilicon X chip as well.

Additionally, the phone comes with a triple rear camera setup. This will include 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. Besides, on the front, the device will feature a 32-megapixel IMX709 sensor for selfies and video calls. The device also has Oppo’s proprietary MariSilicon X NPU for better image processing.

Further, the device packs a 4500mAh battery with 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging. The phone will run on ColorOS 12.1 based Android 12 OS. There is an in-screen fingerprint scanner as well. Connectivity options include dual-SIM 5G, 4G, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, A-GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS, and NFC. Additionally, the phone has a USB Type-C port for charging.

Oppo Reno 8 Specifications

Oppo Reno 8 sports a 6.43-inch full-HD+ AMOLED screen that offers a 2400×1080 pixels resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. Further, the display comes with 90Hz screen refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate, and Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

Oppo Reno 8 5G packs the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 octa-core chipset. It has up to 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128GB UFS 3.1 storage. For photos and videos, the phone comes with a triple rear camera setup. It has a 50MP f/1.8 primary lens, an 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP f/2.4 macro sensor. For selfies and video calls, the device uses a 32-megapixel f/2.4 shooter.

As for software, the handset runs ColorOS 12.1 based on Android 12. There’s a 4500mAh battery with support for 80W SuperVOOC fast charging. It includes an in display fingerprint scanner for security. The phone also has face recognition as well for security.

The phone supports dual-SIM 5G, 4G, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, A-GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS, NFC on the connectivity front. Additionally, the phone has a USB Type-C port for charging.

Read More: Oppo A97 5G launched with a Dimensity 810 5G SoC

Oppo Pad Air Specifications

The Oppo Pad Air comes with a 10.36-inch LCD panel, with a 2,000×1,200 pixels resolution, 225 ppi and 60Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Snapdragon 680 SoC. The device gets up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB storage which is expandable up to 512GB using a microSD card.

The tablet runs on Android 12-based ColorOS out of the box and has a 7100mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. Further, you get Dolby Atmos tuned quad-speaker setup along with OPPO stylus support which comes with features like 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity and an adjustable tip to make feel more natural while using it.

For connectivity, it has Bluetooth 5.1, WiFi 5, and a USB Type-C slot. For optics, there’s an 8 megapixel primary camera with f/2.0 aperture, 80 degrees field of view, and support for Continous Auto Focus. On the front, the tablet has a 5-megapixel sensor with f/2.2 aperture and 77 degrees field of view.

Oppo Enco X2 TWS Specifications

The Oppo Enco X2 TWS earbuds has a dual driver setup with an 11mm dynamic driver paired with a 6 mm planar diaphragm driver. The Enco X2 uses Bluetooth 5.2 with LHDC 4.0 transmission protocol. This enables the TWS earbuds to support a code rate of up to 900kbps. It also offers support for the usual AAC and SBC audio codec.

You get multiple levels of noise cancellation including Smart Noise Cancellation, Max Noise Cancellation, Moderate Noise Cancellation, Mild Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, and Vocal Enhancement. There’s a Three microphone setup on the Enco X2 which uses Bone Voiceprint AI to reduce noise during calls.

As for battery life, you get 9.5 hours of music playback on a single charge with noise cancellation off. You can get 40 hours of playback with the charging case. The Enco X2 can provide up to 5.5 hours of playback on a single charge with Max Noise Cancellation and 50% volume and 20 hours with the charging case. The case can be charged using a USB-C port and also supports Qi Wireless Charging. These are IPX5 water resistant as well.