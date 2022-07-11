Oppo A97 5G launched with a Dimensity 810 5G SoC

HomeNewsOppo A97 5G launched with a Dimensity 810 5G SoC

By Abhishek Malhotra
Oppo A97 5G is the latest smartphone that has been launched in China. The smartphone comes as a mid-range offering that sports a Dimensity 810 processor and has dual rear cameras. Further, it has a flat-sided frame and sports stereo speakers that comes with support for Dirac Audio.

The Oppo A97 5G arrives in a single 12GB + 256GB memory configuration in China which is priced at CNY 1,999 (approx Rs 23,600). It is available in both black and blue color options. The handset is available for pre-order and will go on sale from 10 AM CST on July 15.

Oppo A97 5G Specifications

The Oppo A97 5G sports a 6.5-inch FHD+ LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate, 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut, and a pixel density of 269ppi. Further, it is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC with 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage. In addition, it supports a microSD card for storage expansion.

On the back, the phone features a dual rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with a f/2.4 aperture. In addition, the phone sports an 8-megapixel selfie sensor.

Oppo A97 5G is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. In addition, the phone will run on Android 12 out of the box based on ColorOS 12.1. For security, it comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. Connectivity options include dual SIM support, 5G, Wi-Fi 5.8, NFC, Bluetooth 5.3, USB-C and GPS. You also get a 3.5mm headphone jack.

