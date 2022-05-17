Oppo Reno 8 series official renders, variants, colours confirmed ahead of launch

Oppo Reno 8 series has been officially confirmed to arrive on May 23. The company has also mentioned the number of devices arriving under the series, their variants, and their colours ahead of the launch itself. Oppo has revealed that three models will launch on May 23, including the Reno 8, Reno 8 Pro and the Reno 8 Pro+.

On its China website, Oppo has listed all three phones and their renders, which suggest that all three smartphones under this series will have a similar design. The back panel on all three curves forms the camera array that seemingly consists of three sensors on each device. In addition, ally will have a boxy design similar to Reno 7 Pro in India.

Oppo Reno 8

The Reno 8, Reno 8 Pro and the Reno 8 Pro+ will be available in three different colours. Reno 8 will arrive in Gold, Black & Blue, while the Reno 8 Pro will come in these three colours but with different shades and finishes. The Reno 8 Pro+ will come in Black, White and a light green colour.

Oppo Reno 8 Pro

Apart from this, the listing also confirms the variants of the Reno 8 series. The Reno 8 Pro will come in 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB variants. The Reno 8 Pro+ and Reno 8 will be available in 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB trims. No more information for the smartphones was available.

Oppo Reno 8 Pro+

However, if leaks are believed, Reno 8 Pro+ smartphone will come with a 6.7-inch OLED display with FHD+ resolution. Further, the display will come with support for a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the smartphone will feature the Dimensity 8100-Max chipset. The triple rear camera setup will include 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor. Details for the other sensors are not revealed in the leak.