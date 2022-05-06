Oppo Reno 8 appears on Geekbench with Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC

Oppo Reno 8 series is expected to be launched soon in China. The series is going to have three smartphones – Oppo Reno 8, Oppo Reno 8 Lite, and Oppo Reno 8 Pro. Now the base variant of the Oppo Reno 8 series i.e Oppo Reno 8 has been spotted on Geekbench benchmarking platform, revealing key specs.

Oppo Reno 8 Geekbench Listing

As per the Geekbench listing, the Oppo Reno 8 smartphone carries model number PGAM10. It will be powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor. The listing suggests that the processor has a maximum clock speed of 2.36GHz. The chipset will be coupled with 8GB of RAM. However, we can expect the device to launch in other variants as well.

For the software, the phone runs the latest Android 12 operating system out of the box. In the single-core and multi-core tests of Geekbench, the Oppo Reno 8 has scored 712 and 2358 points, respectively. The Geekbench listing was first spotted by MySmartPrice.

As per a recent report, Oppo Reno 8 series will launch in India by the end of June. Further, Oppo will also launch multiple AIoT products in India along with the Reno 8 series.

Expected Specs

The phone will sport a 6.55-inch OLED Full HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate support. It will pack the upcoming Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

It is a 4nm chip featuring 4 x Cortex A710 CPU cores clocking at 2.36GHz, 4 x Cortex A510 CPU cores running at 1.80GHz, and an Adreno 662 GPU. The chipset is expected to be launched soon.

For the camera, the phone will be equipped with a triple-camera setup. This will comprise a 50MP Sony IMX766 main camera sensor, an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP macro camera sensor. In addition, for selfies and video calls, the phone is said to come with a 32MP front camera sensor.

Besides, the phone will run Android 12 with ColorOS 12 on top. The device will pack a 4500 mAh battery with 80W fast charging support. Besides, for security, it will feature an in-display fingerprint scanner and face unlock.