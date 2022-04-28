Oppo Reno 8 tipped to launch in India by June end, specs leaked

Earlier this month, Oppo Reno 8 design and specifications were tipped. Now the phone will reportedly launch in India this year.

Popular tipster Mukul Sharma has revealed that the Oppo Reno 8 series will launch by the end of June in the country. Further, the tipster claims Oppo will also launch multiple AIoT products in India along with the Reno 8 series.

Oppo Reno 8 Specs

Separately, a MyDrivers report has leaked the specs of the upcoming Oppo Reno 8 smartphone. The phone will sport a 6.55-inch OLED Full HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate support. It will pack the upcoming Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

It is a 4nm chip featuring 4 x Cortex A710 CPU cores clocking at 2.36GHz, 4 x Cortex A510 CPU cores running at 1.80GHz, and an Adreno 662 GPU. The chipset is expected to be launched next month.

For the camera, the phone will be equipped with a triple-camera setup. This will comprise a 50MP Sony IMX766 main camera sensor, an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP macro camera sensor. In addition, for selfies and video calls, the phone is said to come with a 32MP front camera sensor.

The phone will run Android 12 with ColorOS 12 on top. The device will pack a 4500 mAh battery with 80W fast charging support. Besides, for security, it will feature an in-display fingerprint scanner and face unlock.

An earlier leaked render this month by tipster Digital Chat Station revealed that the Oppo Reno8 series device will look a lot like OnePlus 10 Pro, which was launched earlier this year in China. However, OnePlus China President Louis Li refuted the rumour saying the Reno 8 render is fake.