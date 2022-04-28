HomeNewsOppo Reno 8 tipped to launch in India by June end, specs...

Oppo Reno 8 tipped to launch in India by June end, specs leaked

Oppo Reno 8 triple camera setup will feature a 50MP Sony IMX766 main camera sensor and 32MP front camera sensor.

By Meenu Rana
Oppo Reno 8

Earlier this month, Oppo Reno 8 design and specifications were tipped. Now the phone will reportedly launch in India this year.

Popular tipster Mukul Sharma has revealed that the Oppo Reno 8 series will launch by the end of June in the country. Further, the tipster claims Oppo will also launch multiple AIoT products in India along with the Reno 8 series.

Oppo Reno 8 Specs

Separately, a MyDrivers report has leaked the specs of the upcoming Oppo Reno 8 smartphone. The phone will sport a 6.55-inch OLED Full HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate support. It will pack the upcoming Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

It is a 4nm chip featuring 4 x Cortex A710 CPU cores clocking at 2.36GHz, 4 x Cortex A510 CPU cores running at 1.80GHz, and an Adreno 662 GPU. The chipset is expected to be launched next month.

ALSO READ: Oppo Reno 7 series launched in India: Things you should know

For the camera, the phone will be equipped with a triple-camera setup. This will comprise a 50MP Sony IMX766 main camera sensor, an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP macro camera sensor. In addition, for selfies and video calls, the phone is said to come with a 32MP front camera sensor.

The phone will run Android 12 with ColorOS 12 on top. The device will pack a 4500 mAh battery with 80W fast charging support. Besides, for security, it will feature an in-display fingerprint scanner and face unlock.

An earlier leaked render this month by tipster Digital Chat Station revealed that the Oppo Reno8 series device will look a lot like OnePlus 10 Pro, which was launched earlier this year in China. However, OnePlus China President Louis Li refuted the rumour saying the Reno 8 render is fake.

Oppo Reno 8

Oppo Reno 8
  • ChipsetSnapdragon 7 Gen 1
  • RAM (GB)8, 12
  • Storage (GB)256
  • Display6.5-inch, 2400x1080 pixels
  • Front Camera32MP
  • Primary Camera50MP + 8MP + 2MP
  • Battery4500mAh
  • Operating SystemAndroid 12

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Previous articleOnePlus Nord 2 gets OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1
RELATED STORIES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Load more

Crypto News

Load more

© 2022 All Rights Reserved. The Mobile Indian.