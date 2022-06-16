Oppo Reno 7A launched with 90Hz display

Oppo has launched a new Reno series smartphone in Japan, called the Reno 7A. The Oppo smartphone has an IP68-rated body and features a 90Hz AMOLED display. The device draws power from a Snapdragon 695 processor and is also 5G capable. Furthermore, there’s a triple rear camera setup.

The OPPO Reno 7A is priced at JPY 44,800 (approx Rs 26,000) for the sole 6GB + 128GB variant. It can be purchased in Starry Black and Dream Blue colours. Availability details outside of Japan are unclear at the moment.

Oppo Reno 7A Specifications

The Reno 7A features a 6.43-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 1080×2400 pixels resolution. Further, there is a 20:9 aspect ratio, 90Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate, 409 ppi and a hole-punch at the front.

The phone packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC under the hood, along with Adreno 619 GPU. It comes with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. It carries support for up to 5 GB of extended RAM.

In addition, the phone comes with a triple rear camera setup. This includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.7 lens, along with an 8-megapixel ultrawide angle shooter and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. For the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.4 lens. Further, there is also an in-display fingerprint sensor.

As for the software, the device runs on Android 12 with the ColorOS 12 skin on top. Besides, it is backed by a 4500mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. The connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.