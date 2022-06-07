Oppo Reno 8Z 5G key details surface online

Oppo Reno 8 series was recently launched in China. The series has smartphones like Reno 8, Reno 8 Pro, and Reno 8 Pro+. Now a report has tipped that Oppo Reno 8Z 5G is in works.

Oppo Reno 8Z 5G Details

Tipster Mukul Sharma has revealed some details regarding the battery, storage configurations, and colour options of the upcoming Oppo phone. As per the leak, the phone will pack a 4,500mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

Further, the tipster reveals that the Reno 8Z 5G will come in three RAM and storage configurations. there will be variants like 6GB RAM with 128GB internal storage, 8GB RAM with 128GB internal storage and 8GB RAM with 256GB internal storage. Lastly, the tipster says that the phone will come in Black and Blue colour variants.

Previously, Oppo Reno 8Z 5G was found listed on the National Telecommunications and Broadcasting Commission of Thailand (NBTC). The listing with CPH2457 model number reveals that the phone will run on ColorOS 12.1.1 based on Android 12. The Oppo Reno 8Z 5G would be powered by 4500mAh battery and could support 33W of fast charging. The phone is expected to debut in Europe soon.

Meanwhile, Oppo Reno 8 Pro will launch in India in mid-June. The phone will come in two different storage variants – 8GB+256GB and 12GB+256GB. For the colour options, the report suggests that the phone will be sold in Glazed Black, Glazed Green, and Glazed White in India.

Further, the Oppo Reno 8 Pro+ will not be launched in India. Instead, the Oppo Reno 8 Pro will come with the same specifications as of the Oppo Reno 8 Pro+. Besides, the Chinese version of the Oppo Reno 8 Pro is said to launch in India as the vanilla Oppo Reno 8.

In addition, the Oppo Reno 8 Pro will be launched in India under Rs 40,000 for the 12GB storage variant.