Oppo Reno 6Z to be announced on July 21

Oppo is gearing up to launch its most awaited flagship Oppo Reno 6 and Reno 6 Pro on July 14 in India. Now, Oppo is all set to launch one more device – Oppo Reno 6Z later this month.

Oppo has announced that the Reno 6Z will make its official debut on July 21st in Thailand. The official Oppo Thailand website has now even created a micro-site for Reno 6Z. The listing has confirmed some key specifications of the Oppo Reno 6Z.

The phone will be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 800U mobile processor. In addition, Oppo has also confirmed support for 30W VOOC charging on the upcoming Reno series device.

The micro-site also hints that the Reno 6Z will house triple cameras at the back. The phone will feature a 64MP primary sensor, along with an LED flash. It will also offer features like bokeh flare portrait and portrait beautification video.

Oppo Reno 6Z Specs (Rumoured)

Last month, tipster Abhishek Yadav tweeted some key details about the Reno 6Z. The phone could sport a 6.43-inch AMOLED screen that offers a Full HD+ resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. In addition, the screen will be protected with a layer of Gorilla Glass 5.

The Dimensity 800U chip will power the smartphone and it will be paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The smartphone should run on ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11.

The device will be backed by a 4310mAh battery that will support VOOC 4.0 30W fast charging. The camera front should have a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. In addition, on the front, there will be a 32-megapixel shooter for video calls and selfies.

Meanwhile, Oppo Reno 6 Pro will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G chipset. The 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC features octa-core CPUs with a clock speed of 3GHz with up to 22% faster CPU performance while also being 25% more power-efficient. In addition, the Dimensity 1200 also utilises MediaTek’s HyperEngine 3.0 technology that enhances smartphone videography and gaming experience.