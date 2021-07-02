Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G to come with MediaTek Dimensity 1200

Oppo is gearing up to launch its one of the most awaited flagship Reno 6 series on July 14 in India. The series will consist of Oppo Reno 6 and Reno 6 Pro. Now ahead of the launch, the company has confirmed that the Reno 6 Pro will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G chipset.

The confirmation comes straight from Oppo India Twitter handle. Notably, the China variant also houses the same chipset. Other specifications of the Indian model are also likely to be the same as China variant.

The 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC features octa-core CPUs with a clock speed of 3GHz with up to 22% faster CPU performance while also being 25% more power-efficient. The Dimensity 1200 also utilises MediaTek’s HyperEngine 3.0 technology that enhances smartphone videography and gaming experience. In addition, for greater energy savings., the SoC is built with an integrated 5G modem featuring MediaTek’s 5G UltraSave technology.

Oppo India has also created a microsite of the upcoming phones on its website. According to the website, the phones feature a triple rear camera aligned vertically with an LED flash inside the camera module. The company has also highlighted the Bokeh Flare Portrait Video feature of the phones.

Oppo Reno 6 series will be available on Flipkart after launch in India. The e-commerce website has created a dedicated microsite teasing the launch.

last month, the Oppo Reno 6 series was launched in China. The company announced three phones in the series – Oppo Reno 6, Reno 6 Pro, and Reno 6 Pro +.

Oppo Reno 6, Reno 6 Pro 5G Expected Price

The Reno 6 is priced at starting CNY 2799 (approx Rs 31,860) and Reno 6 Pro 5G price in China starts at CNY 3499 (Rs 39,800) in China. We can expect the Reno 6’s pricing around Rs 31,000 in India while the Reno 6 Pro 5G might be priced around Rs 40000.

Oppo Reno 6 5G Specifications

The Oppo Reno 6 5G has a flat 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution. The display also has a 90Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate and 410 PPI. This device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

There is a triple camera setup in the phone. It includes a 64MP Primary Sensor, 8MP IMX355 Ultra wide-angle sensor and a 2MP Macro camera. There is a 32MP front shooter. The phone is backed by a 4,300mAh battery that supports 65W fast charging. It runs on ColorOS 11.3 based on Android 11.

Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G Specifications

Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G features a 6.55-inch curved AM OLED panel with 2400 × 1080 pixels resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset. In addition, Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G has an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The phone is equipped with a quad-camera setup. This includes a 64-megapixel primary lens, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel mono portrait lens. Finally, on the front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.4 aperture.

It runs Android 11 with ColorOS 11.3. It is backed up by a 4500mAh battery with 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging.