Oppo Reno 6 Pro, Oppo Reno 6 Pro+ alledgedly appear on TENAA, specifications revealed

The two phones under the Oppo Reno 6 series could have curved 90Hz OLED panels along with 4400mAh batteries with a dual cell battery design

The Oppo Reno 6 series is expected to be launched soon as the phones have now been spotted on TENAA certification website as well after being identified on multiple other websites such as 3C and MIIT certifications. The lineup is purported to include Oppo Reno 6, Reno 6 Pro and the Reno 6 Pro+.

The Oppo Reno 6 Pro and Oppo Reno 6 Pro+ specifications have now leaked on TENAA, as per a known tipster on Weibo that goes by the name Digital Chat Station. As the tipster shared the listings on the chinese microblogging website, it can be seen the Oppo Reno 6 Pro bears the model number PEPM00 and Oppo Reno 6 Pro+ is listed with the model number PENM00.

Both the phones are listed to have a 6.55-inch display and run on Android 11, most likely to be based on ColorOS 11.1. The Reno 6 Pro and the Reno 6 Pro+ models should have a 2200mAh dual cell battery adding up to a total of 4400mAh capacity.

The aspect where they differ from each other is the processor both the phones will use. While the Reno 6 Pro is listed to equip the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, the Reno 6 Pro+ should come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC.

The tipster notes that both the phones are also reported to have a hole-punch display with the cutout placed in the top left corner. The 6.55-inch displays could be curved OLED panels with a 90Hz refresh rate. Furthermore, both Oppo Reno 6 Pro and Oppo Reno 6 Pro+ are expected to have 65W fast charging support for charging the 4400mAh batteries.