Advertisement

Oppo Reno 6 series spotted on 3C website, to feature IMX789 sensor, Snapdragon 888

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian , New Delhi Last updated : April 06, 2021 3:42 pm

Latest News

As per leaks, the Reno 6 series is expected to feature 65W fast charging, along with Sony IMX789 sensor integrated into the series
Advertisement

Oppo's Reno 5 series was first launched in China back in December of 2020. And now, we have started witnessing some leaks that reveal the key specifications of the upcoming Reno 6 series from Oppo that may include three phones, namely Oppo Reno 6, Oppo Reno 6 Pro, and Oppo Reno 6 Pro+.

 

The phones have been spotted on 3C as well as MIIT websites revealing some of the specifications. A tipster from China also went ahead and leaked a few key details of the upcoming Reno 6 range. The model numbers PEPM00, PEXM00 and PDNM0 have been spotted on 3C out of which the first one is expected to correspond to the Oppo Reno 6. 

 

As per the certification website, the Reno 6 series should have 65W fast charging support and the Reno 6 particularly, should feature a 90Hz refresh rate display and the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC. The phone is listed to run on Android 11-based ColorOS 11.1, and pack 8GB RAM, including 128GB storage.

 

Advertisement

The MIIT listing of Oppo Reno 6 shows images which suggest that the phone may have a triple rear camera setup. These phones were first spotted on these certification sites by GSMArena and tipster Abhishek Yadav.

 

Tipster Bald Panda from China took to Weibo to share some of the details of the Oppo Reno 6 phones as well. As per him, the Oppo Reno 6 is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, Oppo Reno 6 Pro may be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, whereas the top-end Oppo Reno 6 Pro+ will feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC.

 

He also claims that Oppo Reno 6 and Reno 6 Pro may feature 90Hz screen refresh rates, while Oppo Reno 6 Pro+ may cone with a refresh rate of 120Hz. Also, there may be a Sony IMX789 sensor in some of the phones in the series.

 

There is no official information provided by Oppo regarding the phones and all the leaks mentioned above should be taken with a pinch of salt.

 

Picture Credit: GSMArena

Oppo Reno 5 Lite 5G appears on Geekbench with Dimensity 800U SoC and 8GB RAM

Oppo A74 spotted on Google Play Console with Snapdragon 662, 6GB RAM

Oppo A74, A74 5G launched with Snapdragon chips, Android 11 and more

Oppo F19 launched in India with 48MP triple cameras, 5,000mAh battery: Price, Specifications

Latest News from Oppo

You might like this

Tags: Oppo

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro get OxygenOS 11.2.2.2 update in India

Oppo F19 launched in India with 48MP triple cameras, 5,000mAh battery: Price, Specifications

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe
Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise

Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise
Realme caught cheating!

Realme caught cheating!
Micromax IN 1: First look!

Micromax IN 1: First look!
Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series

Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series
Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Latest Picture Story

Vivo X60 Pro In-depth Camera Review

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies