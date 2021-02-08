Advertisement

Oppo Reno 5 new variant with Snapdragon 750G in works

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : February 08, 2021 5:22 pm

Oppo Reno 5 will be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 750G chipset instead of the Snapdragon 765G running on the existing model.

Oppo announced the Oppo Reno 5 and Reno 5 Pro 5G smartphones in China last year. While the Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G has already been launched in India this year, the company is now working on a new variant of Oppo Reno 5 smartphone.

As per the leak by tipster Digital Chat Station, Oppo Reno 5 will be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 750G chipset instead of the Snapdragon 765G running on the existing model.

Furthermore, the tipster also claimed that the rest of the specs of the new variant will be the same as the existing model and could be priced lesser.

 

The Oppo Reno 5 features 6.43-inch Full HD+ OLED display with 2400 × 1080 pixels resolution, 180Hz touch sampling rate and 90Hz refresh rate. It comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

 

The phone runs on Android 11 with ColorOS 11.1 on top of it. The phone is loaded with a 4,300mAh battery with 65W Super Flash Charge fast charging support.

 

Oppo Reno 5 has a quad-camera setup with a 64-megapixel rear camera with f/1.7 aperture, LED flash, 8-megapixel 119° Ultra Wide Lens with f/2.2 aperture, 2-megapixel macro and 2-megapixel mono portrait lens with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, it has 32-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.4 aperture.

Oppo Reno 5, Reno 5 Pro announced with 64MP quad rear cameras, Android 11

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G confirmed to launch in India on January 18

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G with Dimensity 1000+, 64MP quad rear cameras launched in India

