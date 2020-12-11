Oppo Reno 5, Reno 5 Pro announced with 64MP quad rear cameras, Android 11

Oppo Reno 5 comes with a rear quad-camera setup, 32-megapixel selfie camera, Android 11, in-display fingerprint sensor and more.

Oppo has announced the Oppo Reno 5 and Reno 5 Pro 5G smartphones in China. Both the phones come with a rear quad-camera setup, 32-megapixel selfie camera, Android 11, in-display fingerprint sensor and more.

Oppo Reno 5, Reno 5 Pro price

The Oppo Reno 5 5G is priced at 2699 yuan (Rs 30,400 approx.) for the 8GB RAM with 128GB storage variant and 2999 yuan (Rs 33,745 approx.) for the 12GB RAM with 256GB storage variant. It comes in Aurora Blue, Midnight Black and Glitter Blue colours.

The Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G, on the other hand, is priced at 3399 yuan (Rs 38,290 approx.) for the 8GB RAM with 128GB storage version while the 12GB RAM with 256GB storage version is priced at 3799 yuan (Rs 42,745 approx.). It comes in Glitter Blue, Aurora Blue, Midnight Black colours.

Oppo Reno 5 specifications

The Oppo Reno 5 features 6.43-inch Full HD+ OLED display with 2400 × 1080 pixels resolution, 180Hz touch sampling rate and 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 5G chipset with Adreno 620 GPU. The phone offers an in-display fingerprint sensor.

For the cameras, the phone has a quad-camera setup with a 64-megapixel rear camera with f/1.7 aperture, LED flash, 8-megapixel 119° Ultra Wide Lens with f/2.2 aperture, 2-megapixel macro and 2-megapixel mono portrait lens with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, it has 32-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.4 aperture.



Oppo Reno 5 runs on Android 11 with ColorOS 11.1 on top of it. The phone is loaded with a 4,300mAh battery with 65W Super Flash Charge fast charging support. Connectivity options include 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS, NFC, dual-SIM, and USB Type-C port.

Oppo Reno 5 Pro specifications

The Oppo Reno 5 Pro features a 6.55-inch curved OLED panel with 2400 × 1080 pixels resolution, a 90Hz refresh rate, and a 120Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ chipset along with Mali-G77 MC9 GPU.

In terms of optics, the phone is equipped with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel primary lens with f/1.7 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens with 119-degree FoV and 2.2 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel mono portrait lens with f/2.4 aperture. On the front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.4 aperture.



Oppo Reno 5 Pro also has an in-display fingerprint sensor. It runs Android 11 with ColorOS 11.1 and is backed up by a 4350mAh battery with 65W Super Flash Charge fast charging.

In terms of connectivity, there is 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, NFC and USB Type-C port.