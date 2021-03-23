Oppo Reno 5 Lite 5G appears on Geekbench with Dimensity 800U SoC and 8GB RAM

Oppo Reno 5 Lite 5G will be powered by MT6853V/TNZA, which we know is the Dimensity 800U.

Advertisement

Oppo recently launched Oppo Reno 5F smartphone in Kenya. Now the company is also working on Oppo Reno 5 Lite 5G smartphone which is expected to launch soon. The phone has now been spotted on Geekbench benchmarking platform, revealing key specs.

The Oppo Reno 5 Lite 5G has appeared on GeekBench with model number OPPO PELMO. As per the Geekbench listing, the Oppo Reno 5 Lite 5G will be powered by MT6853V/TNZA, which we know is the Dimensity 800U. The listing only mentions 2.0GHz base frequency.

Advertisement

The chipset will be coupled with 8GB of RAM. However, we can expect the device to launch in other variants as well.

For the software, the phone runs the latest Android 11 operating system out of the box. The smartphone gets 585 points in single-core testing and 1706 points in multi-core testing.



Earlier, the device has received certification from the TENAA telecom authority of China revealing its key specifications with the same model number of PELM00. The listing revealed that Oppo Reno 5 Lite 5G will feature a 6.43-inch display and will pack a 4,220mAh. An earlier 3C listing revealed that the phone may include a 30W charger. On the software front, the phone will Android 11 OS.



The phone does not feature a fingerprint sensor at the back so it is likely that the phone will come with an in-display fingerprint scanner. Further, the listing had revealed that it will measure 160.1 x 73.4 x 7.8mm. The left side of the phone has a volume rocker while the right side has a power button.

Via