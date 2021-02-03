Alleged Oppo Reno 5 Lite 5G spotted on TENAA

Oppo Reno 5 Lite 5G will feature a 6.43-inch display and will pack a 4,220mAh.

Oppo recently launched Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G smartphone in India. Now the company is also working on Oppo Reno 5 Lite 5G smartphone which is expected to launch soon. The device has now received certification from the TENAA telecom authority of China revealing its key specifications.



Oppo Reno 5 Lite 5G is listed with the model number of PELM00 on TENAA. The images on TENAA does not reveal its front design clearly, so it can't be said if the phone will feature a waterdrop notch or a punch-hole display. At the back, the camera module is also not clearly visible in the image. The phone might be equipped with a triple camera or quad camera setup.



The listing reveals that Oppo Reno 5 Lite 5G will feature a 6.43-inch display and will pack a 4,220mAh. An earlier 3C listing revealed that the phone may include a 30W charger. On the software front, the phone will Android 11 OS.



The phone does not feature a fingerprint sensor at the back so it is likely that the phone will come with an in-display fingerprint scanner. Further, the listing has revealed that it will measure 160.1 x 73.4 x 7.8mm. The left side of the phone has a volume rocker while the right side has a power button.



To recall, Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G is priced at Rs 35,990 for the single 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It features a 6.55-inch full-HD+ curved OLED panel with 2400 × 1080 pixels resolution. The phone is powered by octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC. It runs Android 11 with ColorOS 11.1 and packs a 4,300mAh battery with 65W fast charging support.



Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G has a quad rear camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel primary lens with f/1.7 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens with 119-degree FoV and 2.2 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel mono portrait lens with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front with f/2.4 aperture.