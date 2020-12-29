Advertisement

Oppo Reno 5 Lite 5G spotted

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : December 29, 2020 3:07 pm

Latest News

The fourth device in the Reno 5 series could be the Oppo Reno 5 Lite

A new device in the Reno 5 series that recently debuted in China, could soon be launching to join the series and might be called the Reno 5 Lite. The device has been spotted on China's 3C website with the model number PELM00. 

 

The charger that is supposed to come with the device has also been spotted in the same report with a model number VC56HACH which is associated with the 30W VOOC 4.0 charger brick. This could mean that the device will support 30W fast wired charging when it releases. 

 

While the name for the device wasn't confirmed, MyFixGuide claims, citing sources, that the device will be called the Reno 5 Lite, joining the other 3 handsets released under the same series. The 'Lite' version should come with toned down specifications when compared to other Reno 5 models. 

 

This revelation is also in line with a recent report from GSMArena which states that Oppo will release various models under Reno 5 series at different price points, hence capturing a wider range of users. 

 

Read More: Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ announced with Snapdragon 865 SoC, 50MP camera 

 

One of the devices from the Reno 5 series, to be precise, the Reno 5 Pro was recently spotted on the BIS website suggesting the device might launch soon in India as well. 

 

The Oppo Reno 5 Pro features a 6.55-inch curved OLED panel with 2400 × 1080 pixels resolution, a 90Hz refresh rate, and a 120Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ chipset along with Mali-G77 MC9 GPU.

 

In terms of optics, the phone is equipped with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel primary lens with f/1.7 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens with 119-degree FoV and 2.2 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel mono portrait lens with f/2.4 aperture. On the front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.4 aperture.

 

Oppo Reno 5 Pro has an in-display fingerprint sensor. It runs Android 11 with ColorOS 11.1 and is backed up by a 4350mAh battery with 65W Super Flash Charge fast charging.

Oppo Reno 5, Reno 5 Pro announced with 64MP quad rear cameras, Android 11

Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ announced with Snapdragon 865 SoC, 50MP camera

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G appears on BIS website, launch imminent

Latest News from Oppo

Tags: Oppo

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Pixel 6 may come with an under-display selfie camera: Report

Motorola is working on a smartphone that could feature Snapdragon 888: Report

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Report Card 2020: Vivo

Report Card 2020: Vivo
Report card 2020: Oppo

Report card 2020: Oppo
Realme: Report Card 2020

Realme: Report Card 2020
Report Card 2020 OnePlus: Hits and Misses!

Report Card 2020 OnePlus: Hits and Misses!
Report Card 2020: Apple

Report Card 2020: Apple
Report card 2020: Samsung

Report card 2020: Samsung

Latest Picture Story

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Ott Update: Top 9 movies coming up on Amazon Prime Video

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies