Oppo Reno 3 Pro confirmed to launch in India soon, 5G products in pipeline

Oppo has finally confirmed that it will be launching its smartphone in the Reno series in India. The brand has revealed that the Oppo Reno 3 Pro will be launched in India soon.

Tasleem Arif, Vice President and India R&D Head of Oppo, revealed this information on his official Twitter handle. The tweet reads, “Excited to share the most awaited news of 2020 - #OPPOReno3Pro with Expert Camera credentials is launching soon with 4G specifications in India. Moreover, there are a pipeline of products by OPPO which will come with 5G version in India this year!”

He further revealed that the company is also planning to launch a new smartphone that will come loaded with 5G connectivity. That said, there is no information about the upcoming 5G smartphone from Oppo.

A previously leaked image of the global version of the Reno 3 Pro had revealed that it will be equipped with a dual punch-hole screen. Oppo Reno 3 Pro will sport 44MP punch-hole front camera. With this, it will be the world’s first smartphone to sport the same and the secondary camera is said to be 2MP depth sensor. T

Oppo Reno 3 Pro 5G in China features a 6.5-inch AMOLED Full HD+ display with 2400 × 1080 pixels resolution. There is a punch-hole design, which is located at the top-left corner. The phone is powered by 2.4GHz octa-core processor which is Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset with Adreno 620 GPU. The smartphone runs on ColorOS 7.0, which will be based on Android 10.

The smartphone packs 4025mAh typical battery with 30W VOOC 4.0 fast charging. The phone features an in-display fingerprint sensor. For the camera, the Reno 3 Pro 5G is equipped with a quad-camera setup of 48-megapixel with Sony IMX586 sensor, 13-megapixel telephoto lens, an 8-megapixel 116-degree Ultra Wide Lens and 2-megapixel mono lens. The phone features a selfie camera of 32-megapixel with f/2.4 aperture.