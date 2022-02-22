Oppo Pad tablet to be announced on February 24 alongside Find X5 series

Oppo has already confirmed to introduce the Find X5 series on February 24. Now the company has also confirmed to announce its first tablet called Oppo Pad alongside at the event.

A new poster shared by Oppo has also revealed the Oppo Pad design. The design confirms that the tablet will come with a big display with Stylus Pen support.

In addition, it has also been confirmed that the tablet will come in Black and Purple colours. The tablet has a single camera at the top with an LED flash below the sensor.

Oppo Pad tablet Rumoured Specifications

As per a recent leaks, Oppo Pad will come with a 10.5-inch LCD display with a 2560 x 1600 pixels resolution. There will be a 120Hz high-refresh rate screen. It will pack Snapdragon 870 SoC. The 6 GB / 8 GB RAM variants of the tablet will come with 256 GB of built-in storage.

The tablet will have a 13-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front camera. The tablet will have an 8,360mAh battery with 33W fast charging support and it will run on an Android-based user interface. The device will be equipped with Dolby Atmos powered quad speakers.

Oppo has already announced the launch of the Oppo Find X5 series on February 24. The virtual event will be live-streamed at 11:00 AM GMT/19:00 GMT+8. Oppo has confirmed that the flagship smartphones will come powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. The phones will be running the ColorOS based on the Android 12 operating system.

The company has already confirmed its three-year partnership with Hasselblad to co-develop camera technologies for its flagship Find X series. It will also use the MariSilicon NPU, which is a 6nm chip for handling image processing tasks.