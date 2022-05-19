Oppo, Microsoft partner for supporting startups

Oppo India today announced its collaboration with Microsoft for Startups to launch the 2nd edition of the Oppo Elevate program to empower startups in the country. Through this program, Oppo aims to accelerate the overall innovation culture in India and mentor startups who have the potential to bring the next big technological change in the industry.

Applications for the second edition of Oppo Elevate will be open from May 16 to July 10, 2022. Following this, there will be an assessment by Oppo followed by the presentation to the jury and winner announcement on August 5.

Starting May 19th, startups across “Accessible Technology” and “Digital Health” will be able to apply for the India edition of the program. A jury of experts will review these proposals, led by Tasleem Arif, VP and R&D Head, Oppo India, Madhurima Agarwal, Country Head-India, Microsoft for startup among others.

The top ten selected startups will get a chance to present their proposals to the jury in an event in August 2022. Further, these ten startups will also be entitled to a collaboration with Oppo for applicable technical discussion and access to R&D facilities (Labs, spaces, Mobile devices) on mutually agreed terms and schedule. The India jury will select 3 startups who will be entering the global Innovation Accelerator Program.

As part of the Elevate program, all participants will be invited to Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub and eligible startups can receive up to USD150K worth of Azure credits, mentoring and guidance from business and technical experts as well as access to world-class developer and productivity tools.

Oppo Elevate program

Oppo Elevate will help the brand harness the power of innovation by extending a palatial platform for start-ups to collaborate. Through a robust partnership, the Oppo Elevate program will help young startups with some exciting ideas to enter a fast-growing ecosystem of innovation. In addition, this program will offer professional advice, support, and the Opportunity to leverage Oppo’s products, resources, and distribution channels to take off their innovation.

The brand introduced Oppo Research Institute Innovation Accelerator program which aims to bring innovative solutions to life and create a better future together. The Innovation Accelerator is being held by the Oppo Research Institute in association with Microsoft for Startups. The program aims to encourage all technology innovators to solve some of the most pressing issues facing humanity even amid times of uncertainty.

Centered on ‘Virtuous Innovation’, Oppo is looking to recruit proposals under two entry categories — Accessible Technology and Digital Health. Following the evaluation of proposals submitted by participating teams or individuals, up to ten bids will be awarded grants of USD $46,000 each and further opportunities for investment opportunities, technical support, research and commercial partnerships, and promotion at global events.