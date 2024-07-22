OPPO K12x 5G Launching in India on July 29: All Details

OPPO is all set to launch a new smartphone in India under the K-series, dubbed the OPPO K12x. The K12x has already debuted in the China and the Indian variant of the handset is expected to retain the same specifications as the Chinese counterpart. Here’s what you can expect from the device.

OPPO K12x 5G: India Launch Details

The OPPo K12x will launch in India on July 29, according to a Flipkart microsite which also confirms availability of the handset on the e-commerce platform. Alongside, the OPPO E-store will also be selling the handset where the design of the device is confirmed. The device will be available in two colours, including Breeze Blue and Midnight Violet. It has two rear cameras joined by a ring shaped flash. The front has a punch-hole for the selfie camera while the buttons reside on the right spine.

OPPO K12x 5G: Specifications

The K12x is basically a rebranded OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G which launched in India last month.

The handset comes with a 6.67-inch AMOLED Display with support for up to 120Hz refresh rate, 480Hz PWM dimming, 2100 nits peak brightness, 100% sRGB and 100% Display P3 support. The Nord device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Processor paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage which is expandable up to 2TB as well.

The OPPO handset runs on Android 14 OS based ColorOS 14 out of the box. As for the cameras, the handset has dual cameras on the back, with a 50MP f/1.8 primary sensor and a 2MP lens for depth shooting. There is a 16MP f/2.4 selfie shooter.

The phone has an in-display fingerprint sensor for security. The OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite packs a 5500mAh battery with 80W fast wired charging support. Connectivity options include Dual-Band Wi-Fi, 5G, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS, a 3.5mm Audio Jack and a USB-C port as well. The device has stereo speakers and is IP54 rated also.

OPPO K12x 5G: Expected Price in India

The Nord CE 4 Lite 5G begins in India at Rs 19,999 so we can expect OPPO to price its K12x 5G along similar lines. However, keep on mind that this is purely a speculation and nothing has been officially confirmed from OPPO’s side.