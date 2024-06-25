  1. Home
₹19,999.00
Brand: OnePlus
Category: Launched Smartphones
  • Chipset Snapdragon 695
  • RAM (GB) 8
  • Storage (GB) 128, 256
  • Display 6.7-inch, 1080 x 2400 pixels
  • Front Camera 16MP
  • Primary Camera 50MP + 2MP
  • Battery 5500mAh
  • Operating System Android 14

The OnePlus handset comes with a 6.67-inch with support for up to 120Hz refresh rate, 480Hz PWM dimming, 2100 nits peak brightness, 100% sRGB and 100% Display P3 support. The Nord device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 paired with 8GB LPDDR4x and up to 256GB 2.2 internal storage which is expandable up to 2TB as well.

The OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite runs on 14 OS based OxygenOS 14 out of the box. As for the cameras, the handset has dual cameras on the back, with a 50MP Sony LYT-600 f/1.8 primary sensor and a 2MP lens for depth shooting. There is a 16MP f/2.4 selfie shooter.

The phone has an in-display fingerprint sensor for security. The OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite packs a 5500mAh battery with 80W fast wired charging support. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, 5G, v5.1, GPS, a 3.5mm and a USB-C port as well. The device has stereo speakers and is IP54 rated also.

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G Specs

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G Price and Other Info

Status Launched
Launch Date 24 June, 2024
Price (₹) 19,999
Memory Variants 8/128 GB, 8/256 GB
Colour Options Mega Blue, Ultra Orange, Super Silver

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G Build & Design

Front Protection Glass Some Glass
Device Back Polycarbonate/Plastic

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G Phone Display

Screen Size (Inches) 6.67
Screen Type AMOLED
Screen Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Screen Aspect Ratio 20:9
Refresh Rate 120 Hz
Touch Sampling Rate N/A
Pixel Density (PPI) 394

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G Performance

Chipset Snapdragon 695
Phone RAM 8 GB
Phone RAM Type LPDDR4x
Storage Capacity 128 GB, 256 GB
Storage Type UFS 2.2
Memory Card Slot Hybrid (SIM + Memory Card)

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G Software

OS & UI Android 14, OxygenOS 14

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G Cameras

Rear Camera Module Dual
Rear Camera Specs 50MP Sony LYT-600 f/1.8 primary sensor + 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor
Front Camera Module Single
Front Camera Specs 16MP, f/2.4 aperture

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G Battery & Charging

Battery Capacity (mAh) 5500
Fast Charging
Charging Speed 80W
Wireless Charging
Reverse Charging

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G Network & Connectivity

Supported Networks 5G
SIM Slots Dual (Hybrid)
Bluetooth v5.1
Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 5
USB Port USB Type-C
NFC Chip
Supported GPS Dual Band GPS, AGPS, GLONASS

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G Extra Features

3.5 mm Audio Jack
Set of Speakers Stereo
Face Unlock
Fingerprint Reader In-display (Optical)
IR Blaster
Sensors Accelerometer, Ambient Light, E-Compass, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Proximity, Vibration
IP Rating IP54

