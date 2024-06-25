The OnePlus handset comes with a 6.67-inch AMOLED Display with support for up to 120Hz refresh rate, 480Hz PWM dimming, 2100 nits peak brightness, 100% sRGB and 100% Display P3 support. The Nord device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Processor paired with 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB UFS 2.2 internal storage which is expandable up to 2TB as well.

The OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G runs on Android 14 OS based OxygenOS 14 out of the box. As for the cameras, the handset has dual cameras on the back, with a 50MP Sony LYT-600 f/1.8 primary sensor and a 2MP lens for depth shooting. There is a 16MP f/2.4 selfie shooter.

The phone has an in-display fingerprint sensor for security. The OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite packs a 5500mAh battery with 80W fast wired charging support. Connectivity options include Dual-Band Wi-Fi, 5G, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, a 3.5mm Audio Jack and a USB-C port as well. The device has stereo speakers and is IP54 rated also.