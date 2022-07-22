Oppo K10 Vitality Edition leaked specifications show Snapdragon 778G SoC, 64MP camera

Oppo K10 5G was recently launched in India. Now Chinese smartphone manufacturer is working on Oppo K10 Vitality Edition. The specifications of the upcoming Oppo phone have now leaked online.

Tipster WHY LAB has revealed the key specifications of the Oppo K10 Vitality Edition via Weibo. He further said that the Vitality Edition will only target the offline market.

For the specifications, the tipster reveals that the Oppo K10 Vitality Edition will sport a 120Hz LCD display. The phone will pack Snapdragon 778G SoC which will be paired with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

In addition, the device will feature a 64-megapixel primary camera along with an X-axis linear motor. It will pack a 5,000mAh battery. Apart from these details, other specifications are unknown at the moment.

Meanwhile, Oppo K10 5G is priced at Rs 17,499 for the single 8GB + 128GB variant. It will be available in Midnight Black and Ocean Blue colour finishes.

The phone sports a 6.56-inch HD+ LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate, 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut, and a pixel density of 269ppi. Further, it is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage.

The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. In addition, the phone runs on Android 12 out of the box which is based on ColorOS 12.1.

On the back, the phone features a dual rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel f/1.7 primary camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with a f/2.4 aperture. In addition, the phone will sport an 8-megapixel f/2.0 selfie sensor.