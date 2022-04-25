Oppo K10 5G, K10 Pro 5G launched as Gaming smartphones with 5,000mAh battery

Oppo has launched the K10 5G series smartphones in its home country, China. The series consists pf Oppo K10 5G and the K10 Pro 5G. Both the smartphones pack a 5,000mAh battery and run on ColorOS 12 based on Android 12. As these are gaming-oriented smartphones, Oppo has partnered with Razer, the gaming electronics manufacturer to provide an enhanced experience to gamers.

Both the Oppo K10 5G and the K10 Pro 5G are available in three variants each and their pricing is as follows:

Oppo K10 Pro 5G

8GB+128GB – CNY 2,499 (approx Rs 29,200)

8GB+256GB – CNY 2,799 (approx Rs 32,700)

12GB+256GB – CNY 3,199 (approx Rs 37,400)

Oppo K10 5G

8GB+128GB – CNY 1,999 (approx Rs 23,400)

8GB+256GB – CNY 2,199 (approx Rs 25,700)

12GB+256GB – CNY 2,499 (approx Rs 29,200)

Oppo K10 5G Specifications

Oppo K10 5G has a 6.59-inch 120Hz FHD LTPS LCD display with a peak brightness of 600 nits, 240Hz touch sampling rate, and a 90.8% screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood, the device equips the new MediaTek Dimensity 8000 MAX SoC paired with 8GB, 128GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and 128GB, 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage.

It comes with a triple camera setup at the rear with a 64MP f/1.8 main sensor, an 8MP 112-degree f/2.2 ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP f/2.4 macro sensor. On the front, it has a 16MP f/2.05 lens for selfies. Furhtermore, Oppo has collaborated with Razer to bring in a new vibration motor system to provide users with a “mechanical keyboard like” typing and gaming experience for users to enjoy on their smartphone.

The phone is backed by a 5000mAh battery with 67W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging support. It runs on Android 12 OS and has ColorOS 12.1 on top. It has NFC support and a stereo speaker setup. Connectivity options include 5G, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 6, USB-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Oppo K10 Pro 5G Specifications

Oppo K10 Pro 5G has a 6.62-inch 120Hz FHD Samsung E4 OLED panel that has a peak brightness of 1300 nits, 120Hz refresh rate and up to 720Hz touch sampling rate. Under the hood, the device equips the Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with 8GB, 128GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and 128GB, 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage.

It comes with a triple camera setup at the rear with a 50MP f/1.8 Sony IMX766 main sensor, an 8MP 120-degree f/2.2 ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP f/2.4 macro sensor. On the front, it has a 16MP f/2.05 lens for selfies. It has the same haptic motor as the Oppo K10 5G.

The phone is backed by a 5000mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging support. It runs on Android 12 OS and has ColorOS 12.1 on top. It has NFC support and a stereo speaker setup. Connectivity options include 5G, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 6, USB-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.