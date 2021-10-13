Oppo foldable could have Snapdragon 888, key details emerge

Foldable smartphones have been a part of the world for long but not every OEM is part of the foldable race. Brands like Oppo are yet to enter the segment and first details for the upcoming foldable from Oppo have now come to light. The key details suggest that the foldable smartphone will have a Snapdragon 888, along with some other specs.

The details come from known tipster on Weibo called Digital Chat Station. As per the tipster, the foldable will sport an OLED display on the inside that will be of 7.8-inch to 8-inches in size. It is said to have a resolution of 2K+ pixels and a refresh rate of 120Hz.

The tipster says it will have the Snapdragon 888 under the hood. We can expect RAM size up to 12GB with storage ramping up till 256 gigs. Moreover, as per the tipster, the foldable is set to run Android 11 based on ColorOS 12.

Furthermore, it will feature a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary camera on the rear. On the front, you should be getting a 32MP camera. For security, the foldable will make use of a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Oppo has already confirmed that it plans to release a foldable when it said that the company has been working on multi-form smartphone products.

The first tablet from Oppo has also been confirmed to arrive in the first half of 2022. However, Oppo hasn’t provided a timeline for the launch of the foldable. In related news to Oppo, the details for its K9s smartphone have made an appearance online.

The K9s will have a PERM10 model number and should sport a 6.59-inch FHD+ panel with a resolution of 1080 x 2412 pixels. The device will be powered by the Snapdragon 778G chipset. It will have upto 12GB RAM.