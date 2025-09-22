Oppo Find X9 Series Global Launch Confirmed: What We Know So Far

Oppo Find X9 Series global launch has been confirmed to take place soon, and the company has already confirmed that the series will feature the newly announced flagship MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset. The Find X9 series China launch will take place on October 16.

While the Oppo Find X9 series global launch date hasn’t been confirmed, the devices will now officially come to markets outside of China. The Find X8 series came to India nearly a year ago, which should ideally mean that the Find X9 series will also be launched in the country. An official confirmation is still awaited, though.

“Complementing the Dimensity 9500 chipset is OPPO’s latest Trinity Engine, which introduces Android’s first Unified Computing Power Model. This industry-leading solution delivers system-level full-scene computational modeling for the Dimensity 9500’s CPU, GPU, and DSU, achieving over 90% accuracy in power consumption prediction and substantially refining energy optimization across diverse user scenarios, including everyday use, gaming, and imaging,”, said Oppo.

Aside from this, the Find X9 series will be the first Oppo devices to run Android 16-based ColorOS 16. The software will be unveiled on October 15 in China, a day ahead of Find X9 series launch.

Zhou Yibao, head of the OPPO Find series, revealed the technological breakthroughs it has achieved with the display on the phones. The company has reportedly independently mastered the full process of designing, producing, packaging, and debugging its new “Bright Eye Protection Screen” through a dual-production line model. This breakthrough introduces low-brightness, high-precision circuits, a fresh eye protection substrate, and OPPO’s new Display P3 chip, enabling significant display enhancements for the Find X9 lineup.

According to OPPO, the display will support true 1nit brightness across all apps, surpass Apple in display uniformity and delivering Android’s strongest automatic brightness system. It also features high-frequency PWM dimming for eye protection, new AI-driven active eye care capabilities, and a peak brightness of 3600nits for both bright and dark environments, fine-tuned to the human visual model.

On the hardware front, the Find X9 will come with a 7025mAh battery, while the Find X9 Pro will be powered by a larger 7500mAh unit. The Pro model will also debut the LYT-828 sensor with industry-first hardware support for dynamic triple exposure, paired with a 200MP ultra-clear telephoto lens. Both devices will get the “Hasselblad 8K Ultra HD Photo” feature leveraging the partnership with Hasselblad, supporting direct output across all focal lengths. All of this will be paired with OPPO’s LUMO super-pixel engine.

Meanwhile, speaking of the MediaTek Dimensity 9500, the chip is built on TSMC’s third-generation 3nm process. The new mobile platform introduces a new CPU architecture, upgraded GPU, ninth-generation NPU, and advanced ISP features, all aimed at delivering higher performance, better power efficiency, and enhanced AI capabilities for next-generation smartphones.