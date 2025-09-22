MediaTek Dimensity 9500 3nm SoC Launched with 4-lane UFS 4.1 Support and More

MediaTek has announced the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC, its most powerful flagship Chipset yet, built on TSMC’s third-generation 3nm process. The platform introduces a new CPU architecture, upgraded GPU, ninth-generation NPU, and advanced ISP features, all aimed at delivering higher performance, better power efficiency, and enhanced AI capabilities for next-generation smartphones.

MediaTek Dimensity 9500: Specifications

The MediaTek Dimensity 9500 debuts the all-new C1-Ultra core clocked at 4.21GHz, alongside three C1-Premium cores running at 3.5GHz and four C1-Pro performance cores. According to MediaTek, this design offers up to 32 percent higher single-core and 17 percent higher multi-core performance compared to its predecessor.

Despite the gains, the ultra core achieves up to 55 percent lower power consumption at peak, while overall efficiency improves by 30 percent during multitasking in areas such as gaming and social audio calls. The platform also introduces the industry’s first four-channel UFS 4.1 storage system, which doubles read and write speeds and speeds up large AI model loading by 40 percent. A second-generation scheduling engine further improves responsiveness and sustained efficiency during demanding workloads.

For graphics, the chipset integrates the new Arm Mali-G1 Ultra GPU, which delivers up to 33 percent higher peak performance and 42 percent better power efficiency. It also supports ray tracing at up to 120 frames per second and introduces higher frame rate interpolation. MediaTek has worked with leading gaming studios to bring support for Unreal Engine 5.6’s MegaLights and Unreal Engine 5.5’s Nanite technology to the MediaTek Dimensity 9500, enabling console-grade real-time rendering and immersive lighting effects on smartphones.

The ninth-generation MediaTek NPU 990 comes with Generative AI Engine 2.0, doubling compute power while adding BitNet 1.58-bit large model processing for reduced energy use. It is capable of producing 100 percent faster outputs for three billion parameter large language models, handling up to 128K token long-text processing, and delivering the industry’s first 4K ultra-high-definition image generation directly on-device.

MediaTek further goes on to claim that peak power use has been reduced by up to 56 percent. The MediaTek Dimensity 9500 is also the first to feature an integrated compute-in-memory architecture, allowing AI models to run continuously while lowering energy use, which supports more sophisticated proactive AI experiences for users.

Imaging is handled by the Imagiq 1190 ISP, which supports up to 320-megapixel capture, RAW-domain pre-processing, and cinematic 4K 60fps portrait video. It also enables continuous focus tracking at 30fps, along with new portrait enhancements. A standout feature is Android’s first 4K 120fps Dolby Vision video capture with electronic image stabilization.

On the display side, the chipset introduces MiraVision Adaptive Display, which dynamically adjusts contrast and color saturation based on real-time content, panel characteristics, and ambient lighting. This ensures improved clarity in bright outdoor conditions without overheating, as well as eye comfort in dark environments. It supports up to WQHD+ Resolution displays running at 180Hz refresh rate.

Connectivity is handled with support for Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0 with dual-engine operation, and 5G Release-17 with advanced carrier aggregation. MediaTek’s AI-powered communication technologies reduce power consumption by up to 10 percent in 5G scenarios and 20 percent on Wi-Fi, while also improving Bandwidth and lowering network Latency by predicting congestion. Dual SIM dual active functionality, multi-network intelligence, and AI positioning further enhance reliability and performance.

MediaTek Dimensity 9500: Availability

The first devices to use the Dimensity 9500 chip will be the Vivo X300 series which will debut in China on October 13. The Oppo Find X9 series which will debut on October 16 in China has also been confirmed to use this chip.