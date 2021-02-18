Advertisement

Oppo Find X3 pops-up on Geekbench with Snapdragon 870, 8GB RAM and more

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : February 18, 2021 11:32 am

Latest News

The Oppo Find X3 has appeared on a geekbench listing which shows the device will be powered by the Snapdragon 870 SoC.
Advertisement

The Oppo Find X3 has gone through a number of rounds of leaks and yet here is another one which shows the device listed on geekbench. The Oppo Find X3 will be the successor to last year's Oppo Find X2 which was a flagship device and was powered by the Snapdragon 865.

 

Find X3 geekbench

 

Advertisement

This year, as per the Geekbench listing (spotted by MySmartPrice first), the Oppo Find X3 will be powered by the Snapdragon 870. The phone bears the model number PEDM00, and scored 4,280 and 12,848  points in single-core and multi-core tests, respectively. The Find X3 has also been leaked through AIDA64 and AnTuTu listings which confirms the same piece of information regarding the processor. 

 

Find X3 Listing

 

The AIDA64 rating seems to have the same model number as spotted on Geekbench, that is PEDM00. The AIDA64 listing shows the phone with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. For the processor, the listing shows the codename 'kona' which has been associated with the Snapdragon 865. The AnTuTu listing screenshot shared by a user on Twitter shows that the phone is to have a display resolution of 1080 x 2412 pixels as well as a 12.6-megapixel primary camera sensor. 

 

Along with this, the particular model spotted on Geekbench seems to have 8GB of RAM and should run ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11 out-of-the-box. As per previous leaks, the Find X3 Pro, on the other hand, is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 888. This shows that Oppo wants the difference between the Find X3 series smartphones to be more visible than last year's Find X2 series which had a mere difference of just the camera sensors amongst the two. 

 

Read More: Oppo Find X3 Pro appears in high-res renders, launch confirmed for March 

 

Although there isn't much information available regarding the specifications of the non-pro variant, the Find X3 will reportedly sport a FHD+ AMOLED display while the QHD+ stays reserved for the Find X3 Pro. There is no information regarding the refresh rate of the panel whether it will be at 90Hz or 120Hz. 

 

The Find X3 series is expected to feature a MEMC chip dynamically scale standard definition (SD) content to high definition (HD). The phones are expected to debut in the month of March

Oppo Find X3 Pro appears in high-res renders, launch confirmed for March

Oppo Find X3 Pro spotted on FCC website

Oppo Find X3 Pro key specifications, images leaked ahead of expected launch in March

Latest News from Oppo

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Infinix Smart 5 with a 6,000 mAh battery to go on first sale today via Flipkart

Realme Narzo 30 series, Buds Air 2 launching in India on February 24

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Airtel, Jio, Vi, BSNL to get 5g Spectrum for trials, Micromax Note 1B gets update

Airtel, Jio, Vi, BSNL to get 5g Spectrum for trials, Micromax Note 1B gets update
Exclusive: Micromax's next smartphone, Indian answer for Clubhouse, Lenovo P11Pro Launched

Exclusive: Micromax's next smartphone, Indian answer for Clubhouse, Lenovo P11Pro Launched
Infinix Smart 5 First impression and Unboxing

Infinix Smart 5 First impression and Unboxing
Nokia 5.4 First Impression and Unboxing

Nokia 5.4 First Impression and Unboxing
Indian Government gets serious with Whatsapp

Indian Government gets serious with Whatsapp
Jio Mart on Whatsapp, Oppo Reno 5G Pro lauched and much more

Jio Mart on Whatsapp, Oppo Reno 5G Pro lauched and much more

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies