Oppo Find X3 pops-up on Geekbench with Snapdragon 870, 8GB RAM and more

The Oppo Find X3 has appeared on a geekbench listing which shows the device will be powered by the Snapdragon 870 SoC.

The Oppo Find X3 has gone through a number of rounds of leaks and yet here is another one which shows the device listed on geekbench. The Oppo Find X3 will be the successor to last year's Oppo Find X2 which was a flagship device and was powered by the Snapdragon 865.

This year, as per the Geekbench listing (spotted by MySmartPrice first), the Oppo Find X3 will be powered by the Snapdragon 870. The phone bears the model number PEDM00, and scored 4,280 and 12,848 points in single-core and multi-core tests, respectively. The Find X3 has also been leaked through AIDA64 and AnTuTu listings which confirms the same piece of information regarding the processor.

The AIDA64 rating seems to have the same model number as spotted on Geekbench, that is PEDM00. The AIDA64 listing shows the phone with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. For the processor, the listing shows the codename 'kona' which has been associated with the Snapdragon 865. The AnTuTu listing screenshot shared by a user on Twitter shows that the phone is to have a display resolution of 1080 x 2412 pixels as well as a 12.6-megapixel primary camera sensor.

Along with this, the particular model spotted on Geekbench seems to have 8GB of RAM and should run ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11 out-of-the-box. As per previous leaks, the Find X3 Pro, on the other hand, is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 888. This shows that Oppo wants the difference between the Find X3 series smartphones to be more visible than last year's Find X2 series which had a mere difference of just the camera sensors amongst the two.

Although there isn't much information available regarding the specifications of the non-pro variant, the Find X3 will reportedly sport a FHD+ AMOLED display while the QHD+ stays reserved for the Find X3 Pro. There is no information regarding the refresh rate of the panel whether it will be at 90Hz or 120Hz.

The Find X3 series is expected to feature a MEMC chip dynamically scale standard definition (SD) content to high definition (HD). The phones are expected to debut in the month of March