Oppo Find X3 Pro key specifications, images leaked ahead of expected launch in March

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : February 03, 2021 3:38 pm

Oppo Find X3 Pro will use a yet-to-be-announced 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor accompanied by an ultra-wide camera sensor.
Oppo is expected to announce Oppo Find X3 series of smartphones by March. The series is said to include Oppo Find X3 and Find X3 Pro. Now the Oppo Find X3 Pro has been leaked online revealing its key specifications.

Oppo has previously confirmed that the Find X3 series will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. The new leak via tipster Evan Blass gives us a look at the rear quad cameras on the back.

Oppo Find X3 Pro will use a yet-to-be-announced 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor accompanied by an ultra-wide camera sensor, details of which are unknown at the moment. Oppo will also ship the Find X3 Pro with a 3-megapixel macro lens “ whose 25x zoom enables it to be positioned as an on-device microscope.

The fourth camera on the Oppo Find X3 Pro is said to be a 13-megapixel sensor paired with a telephoto lens that will offer 2X optical zoom. The device was spotted on a cloud testing platform, which revealed that it would come with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

Oppo Find X3 Pro will feature a tall 6.7-inch curved display with a QHD+ resolution of 1440x3216 pixel and 120Hz refresh rate display. It will have a 4500mAh battery inside with 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging technology for wired charging and 30W VOOC Air wireless charging. On the software front, the smartphone might run Android 11-based Color OS 11.2.

The device will come in Black, White, and Blue colour options. Oppo has not officially revealed the launch date of the Find X3 series. Additionally, Oppo Find X3 Neo and Find X3 Lite are also expected to debut alongside the Find X3 Pro.

Oppo Find X3 appears in a geekbench listing

Oppo Find X3 Pro appears in high-res renders, launch confirmed for March

Oppo Find X3 Pro spotted on FCC website

