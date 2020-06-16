Advertisement

Oppo Find X2 price tipped ahead of June 17 launch

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 16, 2020 4:31 pm

Ahead of the official launch, the pricing detail of the Oppo Find X2 has surfaced online.
Oppo has confirmed that it will be launching its latest Oppo Find X2 series in India on June 17. Now, ahead of the official launch, the pricing detail of the Oppo Find X2 has surfaced online. 

 

As per a report by Money Control, the Oppo Find X2 is expected to be priced between Rs 60,000 and Rs 65,000. The report highlights that the company will launch the 12GB RAM + 256GB variant in this price range. Previously, the Oppo Find X2 was spotted on the e-commerce platform. Furthermore, the source code of the page revealed the alleged pricing of the Oppo Find X2 smartphone. The phone is said to be priced at Rs 69,990. However, it seems that the company is bringing the smartphone between Rs 60,000 to Rs 65,000 segment. 

 

As for the international pricing, the Oppo Find X2 is priced at 999 Euros (Rs 83,320 approx.) for the 12GB RAM with 256GB storage version. The 8GB RAM with 128GB storage version is priced at 5499 yuan (Rs 58,575 approx.) and the 256GB storage version costs you 5999 yuan (Rs 63,910 approx.). With this, Oppo is trying to bring the latest flagship smartphone at a competitive price point. 

 

Recollecting some key specifications, the Oppo Find X2 and Find X2 Pro feature 6.7-inch Quad HD+ OLED 2.5D curved glass display with 3168 x 1440 pixels resolution, HDR10+, 120Hz refresh rate, 800 nits brightness, 1200 nits peak brightness, 100% DCI-P3 Color Gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection. They are powered by 2.84GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 865 7nm processor with Adreno 650 GPU.

 

Oppo Find X2 and Find X2 Pro run on Android 10 with ColorOS 7.1 and have In-display fingerprint sensor. Find X2 has 4200mAh battery with 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 flash charge and Find X2 Pro has 4260mAh battery with 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 flash charge.

 

