Amazon listing reveals Oppo Find X2 pricing in India ahead of launch

Oppo has already announced that it will be launching Find X2 and Find X2 Pro smartphones in India soon. Now ahead of the launch, Oppo Find X2 has been spotted listed on Amazon India.



An exact launch date of the Oppo Find X2 series has not been revealed yet but the listing hints that the launch is imminent in the country.



Amazon India has listed one variant of the Oppo Find X2 with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage in Black colour. The e-commerce website has also listed the specifications and images of the upcoming smartphone. The Amazon listing has now been removed.



The source code of the page has also revealed the alleged pricing of Oppo Find X2 which is Rs 69,990. It is however not known if the price is final or just a placeholder for the phone. The listing was first spotted by FoneArena.



The Oppo Find X2 features 6.7-inch Quad HD+ OLED 2.5D curved glass display with 3168 x 1440 pixels resolution, HDR10+, 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection. It is powered by 2.84GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 865 7nm processor with Adreno 650 GPU.



For the camera, the Oppo Find X2 has a 48MP primary camera with Sony IMX689 sensor, f/1.7 aperture, LED flash, OIS + EIS, 12MP 120° ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture, Sony IMX708 sensor, 3cm macro, 13MP telephoto camera with f/2.4 aperture, 5x hybrid optical zoom, up to 20x digital zoom.



The phone runs on Android 10 with ColorOS 7.1 and has 4200mAh battery with 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 flash charge. It also has an in-display fingerprint sensor.



Connectivity options include 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/GLONASS, NFC and USB Type-C. The phone lacks support for 3.5mm headphone jack and microSD card slot.



