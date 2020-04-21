Advertisement

Oppo Find X2 Neo launched with Snapdragon 765G SoC and 44-megapixel selfie shooter

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : April 21, 2020 11:07 am

Latest News

Under the hood, the Find X2 Neo boasts Qualcomm’s 5G Snapdragon 765G SoC along with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.
Advertisement

Oppo launched the Find X2 series in Europe last month. The company launched theOppo Find X2 Lite 5G phone alongside the Oppo Find X2 and Find X2 Pro on Monday. However, another Find X2 phone has been listed for sale in the Netherlands.

 

The Oppo Find X2 Neo looks a lot like the Oppo Reno 3 Pro 5G with a different front camera. The phone is available for pre-order for the price of €719. The Oppo Find X2 Neo is available on electronic e-retailer Belsimpel in Black and Blue colours.

Advertisement

 

Under the hood, the Find X2 Neo boasts Qualcomm’s 5G Snapdragon 765G SoC along with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The phone has a 6.5-inch curved AMOLED display with a punch-hole at the top left corner of the screen and a 90Hz refresh rate.

The Oppo Find X2 Neo is equipped with a quad camera setup with a combination of a 48-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.7 aperture, 13-megapixel f/2.2 telephoto lens, an 8-megapixel 116-degree Ultra Wide Lens and 2-megapixel monochrome lens with f/2.4 aperture. The phone can record video in 1080p or 4K resolution at 60fps. While the Reno3 Pro 5G was launched with a 32-megapixel selfie camera, the Find X2 Neo is listed with a 44 MP sensor with f/2.0 lens in front.

The battery in the Find X2 Neo is 4,025 mAh with 30W VOOC 4.0 fast charging, but no wireless charging available. It runs on ColorOS 7.0, which will be based on Android 10. The phone also features an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Oppo Find X2 Lite leaked specifications show Snapdragon 765G, 48MP quad rear cameras

Oppo A92s announced with 6.57-inch FHD+ 120Hz display, 48MP quad rear cameras

Oppo A12 with 6.22-inch HD+ display announced

Oppo Find X2 Lite launched with 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen, Snapdragon 765G, 48MP quad rear cameras

Oppo Find X2 Neo leaked renders show qaud rear cameras and colour variants

Latest News from Oppo

You might like this

Tags: Oppo Find X2 Neo Oppo Find X2 Neo launch Oppo Find X2 Neo specs Oppo Find X2 Neo price Oppo Find X2 Neo features Oppo Find X2 Neo

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition with MIUI 12 to launch in China on April 27

Huawei phones to not get Apple and Google's COVID-19 tracking system

OnePlus 8 vs Apple iPhone SE 2020: Which one is the king of mid-premium segment?

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Top 5 apps for Coronavirus by the Government

Top 5 apps for Coronavirus by the Government

Top 5 TikTok alternatives

Top 5 TikTok alternatives

Top 5 Grocery delivery apps

Top 5 Grocery delivery apps

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Realme Narzo Postponed for 2nd Time: Wast it Welcome or insensitive move?

Realme Narzo Postponed for 2nd Time: Wast it Welcome or insensitive move?
Zoom App: Top 10 Tips to keep yourself SAFE!

Zoom App: Top 10 Tips to keep yourself SAFE!
E-bikes: Where does India Stand?

E-bikes: Where does India Stand?
Should you use AC during COVID19?

Should you use AC during COVID19?
Top 10 prepaid plans from from Vodafone Idea

Top 10 prepaid plans from from Vodafone Idea
BSNL: Top 10 prepaid plans

BSNL: Top 10 prepaid plans

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 Vodafone Prepaid Plans

Top 5 upcoming Electric Bikes

Top 10 Electric Bikes

Top 10 BSNL prepaid plans

Top 10 Airtel Prepaid plans

Top 10 myths about Coronavirus pandemic!

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies