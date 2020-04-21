Oppo Find X2 Neo launched with Snapdragon 765G SoC and 44-megapixel selfie shooter

Under the hood, the Find X2 Neo boasts Qualcomm’s 5G Snapdragon 765G SoC along with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

Oppo launched the Find X2 series in Europe last month. The company launched theOppo Find X2 Lite 5G phone alongside the Oppo Find X2 and Find X2 Pro on Monday. However, another Find X2 phone has been listed for sale in the Netherlands.

The Oppo Find X2 Neo looks a lot like the Oppo Reno 3 Pro 5G with a different front camera. The phone is available for pre-order for the price of €719. The Oppo Find X2 Neo is available on electronic e-retailer Belsimpel in Black and Blue colours.

Under the hood, the Find X2 Neo boasts Qualcomm’s 5G Snapdragon 765G SoC along with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The phone has a 6.5-inch curved AMOLED display with a punch-hole at the top left corner of the screen and a 90Hz refresh rate.



The Oppo Find X2 Neo is equipped with a quad camera setup with a combination of a 48-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.7 aperture, 13-megapixel f/2.2 telephoto lens, an 8-megapixel 116-degree Ultra Wide Lens and 2-megapixel monochrome lens with f/2.4 aperture. The phone can record video in 1080p or 4K resolution at 60fps. While the Reno3 Pro 5G was launched with a 32-megapixel selfie camera, the Find X2 Neo is listed with a 44 MP sensor with f/2.0 lens in front.



The battery in the Find X2 Neo is 4,025 mAh with 30W VOOC 4.0 fast charging, but no wireless charging available. It runs on ColorOS 7.0, which will be based on Android 10. The phone also features an in-display fingerprint sensor.



