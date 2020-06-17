Oppo Find X2, Find X2 Pro with 6.7-inch QHD+ 120Hz OLED display, Snapdragon 865 launched in India, price starts Rs 64990

The Oppo Find X2 Pro is the more premium model with a periscope-style camera setup that enables 10x hybrid zoom and up to 60x digital zoom.

Oppo has today launched the Find X2 and Find X2 Pro flagship 5G smartphones in India. Oppo Find X2 is priced at Rs 64,990 for the 12GB + 256GB model while the pricing for the Find X2 Pro has not been announced yet.

Oppo Find X2 will be available on Amazon India soon. It comes in Black (Ceramic) and Ocean (Glass) colours. Alongside the two phones, Oppo has brought the Oppo Find X2 Pro Automobili Lamborghini Edition to the Indian market with Lamborghini branding but its pricing has not been revealed.



The Oppo Find X2 series comes with features like 120Hz Ultra Vision display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset, 48MP triple rear cameras, in-display fingerprint sensor and more. The Oppo Find X2 Pro is the more premium model with a periscope-style camera setup that enables 10x hybrid zoom and up to 60x digital zoom.



Oppo Find X2 Pro specifications



Oppo Find X2 Pro features a 6.7-inch QHD+ Ultra Vision display along with 3168 x 1440 pixels resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 800 nits brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection. It is powered by 2.84GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 865 7nm processor with Adreno 650 GPU, paired with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of UFS 3.0 storage that isn't expandable.



Oppo Find X2 Pro triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary camera with Sony IMX586 sensor, f/1.7 aperture, 7P lens LED flash, OIS + EIS, 48-megapixel 120° ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture, Sony IMX586 sensor, 3cm macro, 13MP perisope telephoto camera with f/3.0 aperture, 20x hybrid optical zoom, up to 60x digital zoom, OIS. It comes with a 32-megapixel front-facing camera with f/2.4 aperture.



The Oppo Find X2 Pro runs ColorOS 7.1, based on Android 10 and it packs a 4,260mAh battery (two series-connected cells of 2,130mAh capacity) that supports 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 Flash Charge fast charging tech. Find X2 Pro is Water and Dust Resistance with IP68 certification. Connectivity options include 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/A-GPS, NFC, and USB Type-C. It lacks 3.5mm headphone jack.





Oppo Find X2 specifications



The Oppo Find X2 also has 6.7-inch QHD+ (1440x3168 pixels) Ultra Vision display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, paired with 12GB of RAM. The phone has 256GB of internal storage that doesn't support expansion.



The Oppo Find X2 has a triple rear camera setup as well a with a 48-megapixel primary camera with Sony IMX689 sensor, f/1.7 aperture, LED flash, OIS + EIS, 12-megapixel 120° ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture, Sony IMX708 sensor, 3cm macro, 13-megapixel telephoto camera with f/2.4 aperture, 5x hybrid optical zoom, up to 20x digital zoom. There is also a 32-megapixel camera sensor at the front.



Oppo Find X2 runs on Android 10 with ColorOS 7.1 and backed up by 4200mAh battery (two series-connected cells of 2,100mAh capacity each) with 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 flash charge. Connectivity features remain same as of Oppo Find X2 Pro.

