  • 14:37 Jan 29, 2020

Oppo Find X2, Find X2 Pro get certified, confirmed to feature 65W Super VOOC and more

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : January 29, 2020 1:51 pm

The certification reveals that the Oppo Find X2 will come with model number CPH2023, while the Oppo Find X2 Pro will come with model number CPH2025.
Oppo is reportedly working on its next-generation of smartphones under its Find series. Now, two smartphones have been certified by authorities in Thailand in the Find series. 

 

NBTC website in Thailand has certified two smartphones, Oppo Find X2 and Oppo Find X2 Pro. The certification reveals that the Oppo Find X2 will come with model number CPH2023, while the Oppo Find X2 Pro will come with model number CPH2025.

 

Meanwhile, Brian Shen, Oppo Vice President and President of Global Marketing, confirmed on his personal Weibo account that the Oppo Find X2 will come loaded with 2K display. This means that the phone will be loaded with a Quad HD+ display. Furthermore, he confirmed that the phone will come loaded with a 120Hz refresh rate. Brian also confirmed that the upcoming smartphone will come loaded with a 65W SuperVOOC fast charging support. 

 

Oppo Find X2 will come with a 6.5-inch QHD+ display with a screen resolution of 3168 x 1440 pixels. The tipster further claims that the smartphone will be loaded with a 120Hz refresh rate.

 

Users will have an option to choose between the standard 60Hz refresh rate and 120Hz refresh rate. Users will also have an option to choose between Full HD+ resolution and QHD+ resolution.

 

Previously, Oppo’s Vice President and President of Global Marketing, Brian Shen took to Weibo to share a teaser of the Find X2. Also, the company's founder and CEO Chen Mingyong said an interview that the company will be debuting the Find X2 in Q1 2020.

 

As per him, the Snapdragon 865 chipset powered phone will bring an extraordinary 5G experience. The upcoming smartphone will come with better display resolution, refresh rate, colours and dynamic range as compared to its competitors.

