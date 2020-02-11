Leaked Oppo Find X2 render shows a punch-hole display design

Oppo Find X2 is said to come with a 6.5-inch QHD+ display with a screen resolution of 3168 x 1440 pixels.

Oppo is all set to launch Oppo Find X2 on February 22 in Barcelona. Now ahead of the launch, a new render of Oppo Find X2 has surfaced online which has revealed the front and rear design of the upcoming smartphone.



As per the leaked render via Slashleaks, Oppo Find X2 will come with a punch-hole display at the top left corner. The edges of the screen are curved. The rear of the phone shows a triple camera setup at the top-left corner. An LED flash is placed below the third lens. The render also shows the volume rocker on the left side and the power button on the right side.



From the previous reports, the Oppo Find X2 is said to come with a 6.5-inch QHD+ display with a screen resolution of 3168 x 1440 pixels. The smartphone will be loaded with a 120Hz refresh rate. Users will have an option to choose between the standard 60Hz refresh rate and 120Hz refresh rate. There will be also an option to choose between Full HD+ resolution and QHD+ resolution.

Oppo Find X2 will come loaded with 2K display with a 120Hz refresh rate. This means that the phone will be featuring a Quad HD+ display. The upcoming smartphone will also come loaded with a 65W SuperVOOC fast charging support.

Reports have revealed that the Find X2 is expected to have a Sony IMX689 lens. The 48-megapixel sensor is said to be built by a partnership between Sony and OPPO. Apart from this, the Find X2 is also rumoured to include a 13-megapixel telephoto sensor. For the front, the phone may feature a Sony IMX616 32-megapixel sensor. It is also rumoured to support 65W Super VOOC fast charging