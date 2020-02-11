  • 15:22 Feb 11, 2020

Advertisement

Leaked Oppo Find X2 render shows a punch-hole display design

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : February 11, 2020 3:03 pm

Latest News

Oppo Find X2 is said to come with a 6.5-inch QHD+ display with a screen resolution of 3168 x 1440 pixels.
Advertisement

Oppo is all set to launch Oppo Find X2 on February 22 in Barcelona. Now ahead of the launch, a new render of Oppo Find X2 has surfaced online which has revealed the front and rear design of the upcoming smartphone.

As per the leaked render via Slashleaks, Oppo Find X2 will come with a punch-hole display at the top left corner. The edges of the screen are curved. The rear of the phone shows a triple camera setup at the top-left corner. An LED flash is placed below the third lens. The render also shows the volume rocker on the left side and the power button on the right side.

From the previous reports, the Oppo Find X2 is said to come with a 6.5-inch QHD+ display with a screen resolution of 3168 x 1440 pixels. The smartphone will be loaded with a 120Hz refresh rate. Users will have an option to choose between the standard 60Hz refresh rate and 120Hz refresh rate. There will be also an option to choose between Full HD+ resolution and QHD+ resolution.

 

Oppo Find X2 will come loaded with 2K display with a 120Hz refresh rate. This means that the phone will be featuring a Quad HD+ display. The upcoming smartphone will also come loaded with a 65W SuperVOOC fast charging support.

Advertisement

 

Reports have revealed that the Find X2 is expected to have a Sony IMX689 lens. The 48-megapixel sensor is said to be built by a partnership between Sony and OPPO. Apart from this, the Find X2 is also rumoured to include a 13-megapixel telephoto sensor. For the front, the phone may feature a Sony IMX616 32-megapixel sensor. It is also rumoured to support 65W Super VOOC fast charging

Oppo Find X2 teased by company, to launch soon

Oppo Find X2 to feature 6.5-inch QHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate

Oppo Find X2, Find X2 Pro get certified, confirmed to feature 65W Super VOOC and more

Oppo Find X2 set to be launched on February 22 in Barcelona

Latest News from Oppo

You might like this

Tags: Oppo Oppo Find X2

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Thom Browne edition leaked, new case renders and hands-on video surfaced

Infinix S5 Pro to launch in India on March 6

Vivo will not participate at MWC 2020 due to coronavirus outbreak

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Apps to scout the perfect hangout spot on Valentine day

Top 5 Apps to scout the perfect hangout spot on Valentine day

Top 5 Dating Apps to make Valentine's day Special

Top 5 Dating Apps to make Valentine's day Special

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 10,000 - February

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 10,000 - February

Top 5 smartphones launches in February

Top 5 smartphones launches in February

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Realme C3 Unboxing and First Look: Is it a solid device for Rs 6,999?

Realme C3 Unboxing and First Look: Is it a solid device for Rs 6,999?
Video: Exclusive: iQOO to launch two smartphones in February this year

Video: Exclusive: iQOO to launch two smartphones in February this year
iQOO 5G smartphone launch in Feb, will be a premium smartphone

iQOO 5G smartphone launch in Feb, will be a premium smartphone
New plans of Vodafone and Airtel

New plans of Vodafone and Airtel
Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 coming soon

Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 coming soon
Oppo F15 - Unboxing and 1st Impression

Oppo F15 - Unboxing and 1st Impression

Latest Picture Story

Realme C3: 12 Things you should know!

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite: 12 Things you should know!

Samsung Galaxy A51: Things you should know!

Realme X2: Things you should know!

Realme X2 Camera Samples

Infinix Band 5: Key Features

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies