Oppo F23 5G vs Lava Agni 2 5G: Which one has enough Agni to Fire?

Lava has launched its Agni 2 5G smartphone in India recently which seems like a decent all-rounded offering but the company still does have one hurdle in its way, and that is the competition from other established brands in India. One such brand is Oppo which also happens to have launched a similarly priced smartphone in India, called the F23 5G. Based on their on-paper specifications, let’s compare the two devices and find out which one’s the better offering.

Display

The Lava Agni 2 5G sports a 6.78-inch FHD+ screen with a 120 Hz Refresh Rate. The display comes with 1.07 billion color depth, supports HDR, HDR 10 and HDR 10+ and Widevine L1.

The F23 5G from Oppo features a 6.72-inch full HD+ LTPS LCD display with 2400×1080 pixels resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. Further, the display comes with 120Hz screen refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate and a 91.4% screen-to-body ratio.

Now, the Agni 2 5G is a dominant winner here, thanks to its premium curved display, AMOLED panel characteristics including higher brightness and punchier colours, and also the fact that it supports HDR standards.

While most brands offer a simple AMOLED panel or an LCD display, Lava went ahead of them by going with a curved panel which is mostly seen in smartphones priced higher than Agni 2 5G.

Performance

Oppo F23 5G packs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 octa-core chipset. It gets 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB storage which is expandable. The Lava Agni 2 5G is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

While both have the same amount of storage and RAM, the processor is what counts here. The Lava Agni 2 5G maintains its lead with a slightly more capable and faster processor regarding on-paper specs. While the difference may not be noticeable in real-world usage, a faster processor would definitely help those who are looking to play graphics-heavy games.

As for software, both the phones come with Android 13 but the difference here lies between the software skin both manufacturers are using. Oppo’s device comes with its own Color OS 13.1 while Lava promises a clean and stock experience on its device. We leave this decision up to you as to which skin one would prefer because some of you may want more features where the Oppo F23 5G is the better choice.

However, for those of you who want a cleaner look and experience, Lava Agni 2 5G is the way to go. Moreover, Lava is promising 2 years of OS updates with 3 years of security patches. Oppo has a similar software update policy but with 4 years of security patches.

Cameras

The Oppo F23 5G has a 64MP f/1.7 primary lens, a 2MP f/2.4 monochrome sensor, and a 2MP f/3.3 micro lens sensor. For selfies and video calls, the device uses a 32MP f/2.4 shooter.

The Lava Agni 2 5G packs a quad rear camera unit, headlined by a 50-megapixel primary lens with the Segment First 1.0-micron (1 um) pixel sensor and with support for Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS). Then there’s an 8MP ultrawide angle sensor, 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro sensor. For selfies, it features a 16-megapixel sensor at the front.

While we cannot comment on which one performs better in optics, we can surely say the Lava Agni 2 5G seems a better choice solely based on on-paper specifications. We are giving it to Lava only because it has an ultrawide sensor which is far more useful than the mono and microlens sensors the F23 5G has.

Battery & Additional Features

The Oppo F23 5G gets a 5000mAh battery with support for 67W SuperVOOC fast charging while the Lava Agni 2 5G has a 4700mAh cell with 66W fast charging support. The Oppo F23 5G finally wins a point here because it has a bigger cell. However, in real-world usage, you may get a similar backup if Lava has efficiently optimised its device. But to verify that, we’ll have to use both devices side-by-side.

Both the devices have fingerprint sensors whereas Lava has an in-display optical sensor while the F23 5G has a side-mounted one. The F23 5G has stereo speakers, while Lava hasn’t specified if the Agni 2 has a single speaker or a stereo setup.

One aspect where we feel Lava is miles ahead of not just Oppo but most other brands is that it is giving a free phone replacement at your doorstep if anything happens to your device within the warranty period. This ensures ultimate customer comfort and satisfaction which we haven’t seen any other brand opting for apart from just giving a standard warranty for a year.

Final words

The Lava Agni 2 5G appears to be a superior option at a price of Rs 21,999 when compared to the Oppo F23 5G, which costs Rs 24,999 and only has a marginally larger battery. The F23 5G seems to be a OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G rebrand with downgraded cameras and no unique features.