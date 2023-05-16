Oppo Reno 10 series launch confirmed, specs leaked

Oppo is all set to launch its new Reno 10 series smartphones in China later this month. Leaks suggest that the series will comprise of three models including the Reno 10, the Reno 10 Pro, and the Reno 10 Pro+. Apart from that, specifications for the vanilla and the pro model have also leaked.

Oppo Reno 10 series launch

A commercial on Youku, China’s leading online video and streaming service platform, has revealed that the Oppo Reno 10 series will be unveiled on May 24 at 2:30 pm (local time). The commercial seemingly also revealed the colour options of the Reno 10 Pro+, such as the gold and purple hues.

Oppo Reno 10 Specifications

The Oppo Reno 10, as per tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo, will sport a 6.74-inch OLED curved-edge screen with an FHD+ resolution of 2412 x 1080 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. It will have a 32-megapixel Sony IMX709 front-facing camera.

On the back, the Oppo device will have a triple rear camera array including a 64-megapixel OmniVision OV64B primary camera, an 8-megapixel IMX355 ultra-wide camera, and a 32-megapixel Sony IMX709 telephoto camera with 2x zoom.

The Reno 10 is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 778G processor, paired with 12GB of RAM and have a 4,600mAh battery with 80W fast charging support. The device will weigh 180 grams and measure 7.58mm in thickness.

Oppo Reno 10 Pro Specifications

The Reno 10 Pro will have identical display specs and front-facing camera as the Reno 10, as per the leak. Its rear-facing triple camera unit will have an OIS-enabled 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 main camera, an 8-megapixel IMX355 ultra-wide camera, and a 32-megapixel Sony IMX709 telephoto camera with 2x zoom.

The Reno 10 Pro will be backed by the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chipset coupled with 12 GB or 16 GB of RAM. The device is expected to have a 4,600mAh battery with 100W fast charging support. It will weigh 186 grams and be 7.68mm in thickness.

As for the common features between both the devices, there will be an in-display optical fingerprint sensor, NFC, an IR blaster, and a plastic middle frame. Both devices will come in Brilliant Gold, Colourful Blue, and Moon Sea Black hues.