Oppo F23 5G launched in India: Price, Specs, and more

Oppo has launched its F23 5G smartphone in India which succeeds the F21 series from last year. The new smartphone from Oppo comes with a 5000mAh battery that supports 67W fast charging. The brand claims that a 5-minute charge can provide up to 6 hours of phone calls or 2.5 hours of YouTube video viewing while a full charge, would last up to 39 hours of phone calls and 16 hours of YouTube video viewing. Read on to know more about the new device.

Oppo F23 5G: Price, Offers

OPPO F23 5G will be available in two colours- Bold Gold and Cool Black from 18th May. The 8GB RAM + 256GB ROM model is priced at Rs 24,999. Oppo is also providing a bunch of offers alongside the device including:

Customers can avail up to 10% Cashback and No Cost EMI up to 6 months from May 18 till May 31 on ICICI Bank, SBI Cards, Kotak Mahindra Bank, & other leading Banks and Financiers. The offer can also be availed from Bajaj Finance, TVS Credit, and HDB Financials on EMI Finance schemes.

Loyal OPPO customers can avail an Exchange + Loyalty Bonus of up to INR 2500. Customers owning smartphones other than OPPO can also avail an exchange offer of up to INR 1500.

Attractive EMI Schemes, including Zero down payment are available on Bajaj Finance, TVS credit, IDFC First Bank, HDB Financials, & other leading financers.

Buy OPPO F23 and Enco Air2i between May 18 to May 23 and get Enco Air2i at a discounted price of only INR 1799.

Oppo F23 5G: Availability

The Oppo F23 5G will be available for purchase in India from OPPO store, Amazon, and mainline retail outlets.

Read More: Foldable Turf: Can Tecno Phantom V Fold take the fight to Galaxy Z Fold 4, Vivo X Fold, Oppo Find N2 and more?

Oppo F23 5G: Specifications

The phone features a 6.72-inch full HD+ LTPS LCD display with 2400×1080 pixels resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. Further, the display comes with 120Hz screen refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate and a 91.4% screen-to-body ratio. Oppo F23 5G packs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 octa-core chipset. It gets 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB storage which is expandable.

For photos and videos, the phone comes with a triple rear camera setup. It has a 64MP f/1.7 primary lens, a 2MP f/2.4 monochrome sensor, and a 2MP f/3.3 micro lens sensor. For selfies and video calls, the device uses a 32MP f/2.4 shooter.

As for software, the handset runs ColorOS 13.1 based on Android 13. There’s also a 5000mAh battery with support for 67W SuperVOOC fast charging. It includes a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security. The phone also has face recognition as well for security. Connectivity options include Bluetooth v5.1, Wi-Fi 5, 5G, GPS, USB-C, and a 3.5mm audio jack.