Oppo F23 5G launched in India: Price, Specs, and more

Oppo has launched its F23 5G smartphone in India which succeeds the F21 series from last year. The new smartphone from Oppo comes with a 5000mAh battery that supports 67W fast charging. The brand claims that a 5-minute charge can provide up to 6 hours of phone calls or 2.5 hours of YouTube video viewing while a full charge, would last up to 39 hours of phone calls and 16 hours of YouTube video viewing. Read on to know more about the new device.
Oppo F23 5G: Price, Offers
OPPO F23 5G will be available in two colours- Bold Gold and Cool Black from 18th May. The 8GB RAM + 256GB ROM model is priced at Rs 24,999. Oppo is also providing a bunch of offers alongside the device including:
- Customers can avail up to 10% Cashback and No Cost EMI up to 6 months from May 18 till May 31 on ICICI Bank, SBI Cards, Kotak Mahindra Bank, & other leading Banks and Financiers. The offer can also be availed from Bajaj Finance, TVS Credit, and HDB Financials on EMI Finance schemes.
- Loyal OPPO customers can avail an Exchange + Loyalty Bonus of up to INR 2500. Customers owning smartphones other than OPPO can also avail an exchange offer of up to INR 1500.
- Attractive EMI Schemes, including Zero down payment are available on Bajaj Finance, TVS credit, IDFC First Bank, HDB Financials, & other leading financers.
- Buy OPPO F23 and Enco Air2i between May 18 to May 23 and get Enco Air2i at a discounted price of only INR 1799.
Oppo F23 5G: Availability
The Oppo F23 5G will be available for purchase in India from OPPO store, Amazon, and mainline retail outlets.
Oppo F23 5G: Specifications
The phone features a 6.72-inch full HD+ LTPS LCD display with 2400×1080 pixels resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. Further, the display comes with 120Hz screen refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate and a 91.4% screen-to-body ratio. Oppo F23 5G packs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 octa-core chipset. It gets 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB storage which is expandable.
For photos and videos, the phone comes with a triple rear camera setup. It has a 64MP f/1.7 primary lens, a 2MP f/2.4 monochrome sensor, and a 2MP f/3.3 micro lens sensor. For selfies and video calls, the device uses a 32MP f/2.4 shooter.
As for software, the handset runs ColorOS 13.1 based on Android 13. There’s also a 5000mAh battery with support for 67W SuperVOOC fast charging. It includes a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security. The phone also has face recognition as well for security. Connectivity options include Bluetooth v5.1, Wi-Fi 5, 5G, GPS, USB-C, and a 3.5mm audio jack.