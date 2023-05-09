Oppo F23 5G India launch set for May 15, Realme teases a new Narzo device

Oppo has announced that it is all set to launch the new Oppo F23 5G in India next week. The brand also posted the teaser of the upcoming device where the design of the smartphone has been completely revealed. Meanwhile, Realme is also teasing a new Narzo smartphone launch in the country.

Oppo F23 5G India launch

Oppo India posted a tweet stating that the F23 5G is coming to India on May 15. The brand has teased the device in a gold colour option with a pill-shaped camera cutout at the back, housing two circular units which consist of a total of three cameras. The right spine has the power button which should ideally double as a fingerprint sensor. On the left should reside the volume rocker.

Super fast. Super sized. Super smooth! 🤩 Get set to #FlauntYourSuperpower with the #OPPOF235G. Launching on 15th May! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/ZWoQ4wHUl1 — OPPO India (@OPPOIndia) May 9, 2023

Design-wise, the smartphone looks identical to the recently unveiled Oppo A98 5G. While no specifications of the smartphone have been confirmed, a leak via Twitter did that for us recently. As per that leak, the device will come with a 6.72-inch Full HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The device is expected to be powered by Snapdragon 695 5G SoC and come with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. More storage variants may be made available at the time of launch.

The device is rumoured to have a triple camera setup on the back with a 64MP primary lens, a 2MP monochrome lens, and a 2MP microlens with up to 40x capabilities. For selfies, it may come with a 32MP front-facing camera.

The Oppo F23 5G is also expected to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging support. These specifications also look identical to the Oppo A98 5G suggesting the F23 5G could be a rebadged version of the A-series device.

Realme Narzo India launch

Realme has also started teasing a new smartphone in India under its Narzo series. Realme is also claiming that it is the slimmest Narzo series smartphone till date. No other details about the device, such as its design, specs, or model name were revealed.

The slimmest ever N?? Is coming



Are you ready?



Stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/MjJoUTeLcp — realme narzo India (@realmenarzoIN) May 9, 2023

However, a device called Realme Narzo 60 5G recently received both Bluetooth SIG and BIS Indian certifications. On both the certification platforms, the smartphone has made its appearance with the model number, RMX3750.