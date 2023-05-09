Oppo A98 5G launched with Snapdragon 695 SoC: Price, Specs

Oppo has launched a new A-series smartphone in Malaysia, called the Oppo A98 5G. The new device from Oppo is a mid-ranger that draws power from the Snapdragon 695 chipset and has triple cameras at the rear. It packs a 5000mAh battery and also supports 67W fast charging. Read on to know more details about the device.

Oppo A98 5G: Price

The Oppo A98 5G price is still yet to be disclosed. However, according to some e-commerce sites, it is retailing for for RM1399 (approx Rs 25,702) for the 8GB + 256GB variant.

The company has started taking pre-orders for the device via online and offline stores. The device should be made available in blue and black colour options. However, this hasn’t been confirmed officially.

Read More: Oppo A1 5G launched with Snapdragon 695 SoC: Check detailed specs, price

Oppo A98 5G: Specifications

The Oppo A98 5G sports a 6.72-inch IPS LCD display with a Full HD+ resolution and support for up to 120Hz refresh rate.

Under the hood, the device packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC, which is paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage and there is support for 8GB virtual RAM technology as well. It boots Android 13-based ColorOS 13 out of the box.

The device packs a 5000mAh battery unit that has support for 67W fast charging. OPPO claims that a 5-minute charge can offer up to six hours worth of calling time.

The Oppo device sports a 64MP triple-camera setup on the back. Alongside the primary sensor, there’s a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP microlens with up to 40x zoom. For selfies, the A98 5G features a 32MP front shooter.

The device is about 8.2mm thick and weighs about 192 grams. The device has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Connectivity options on the smartphone include 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, and a USB-C port for charging.