Oppo F23 5G, F23 Pro 5G to debut in India on May 15?

The Oppo F23 5G smartphone will be released in India on May 15 alongside the F23 Pro 5G. Although the official announcement for the F23 Pro 5G launch has not been made, it is expected to be released on the same day. Pre-orders for the Oppo F23 5G will start at 12 PM IST on May 15, and the phone will be available in bold gold and cool black colour options.

Leaked specs and pricing for Oppo F23 5G

According to tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore, the Oppo F23 5G will be priced between Rs 25,000 and Rs 26,000 for the 8GB/256GB variant. However, with additional credit card offers and discounts, the phone is expected to cost under Rs 20,000. This leak contradicts an earlier report that had suggested a price of Rs 28,000 for the device. The F23 5G is expected to feature a full-HD+ (2400×1080 pixels) LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 695 5G SoC.

Camera, battery, and other features of Oppo F23 5G

The Oppo F23 5G is rumoured to have a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. For selfies, it is expected to have a 32-megapixel front camera located in the center of the display. Additionally, the device boasts a 5,000mAh battery and 67W SUPERVOOC fast charging. It has a weight of 192 grams and dimensions of 16.6cm x 7.6cm x 0.8cm.