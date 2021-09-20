Oppo F19, Oppo A54 price hiked in India

Oppo has hiked the price of its Oppo F19 and Oppo A54 smartphones in India. Let’s see the new pricing of both phones in the country.

The Oppo F19 was launched in India in April for Rs 18,990. The phone comes in a single 6GB + 128GB storage configuration. After the price hike by Rs 1,000, the Oppo F19 retails at Rs 19,990 in India.

On the other hand, the Oppo A54 was launched in India in April in three storage configurations – 4GB + 64GB, 4GB + 128GB, and 6GB + 128GB. Only the 4GB + 64GB has received a price hike.

All three Oppo A54 variants received a price hike in July also. After the increment, the price of the phone started Rs 13,990. The 4GB RAM + 64GB, 4GB RAM + 128GB and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage options were priced at Rs 13,990, Rs 15,490 and Rs 16,490 respectively.

This time, the 4GB + 64GB has received a price hike of Rs 1,000. It now costs Rs 14,990, up from Rs 13,990.

Oppo A54 specifications

Oppo A54 features a 6.51-inch HD+ display with 720×1600 pixels resolution. The display has a standard 60Hz refresh rate, 89.2 percent screen to body ratio, and 269ppi pixel density. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 (MT6765) SoC. This is paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage. In addition, there is a MicroSD slot for up to 256GB.

The phone packs a triple rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary sensor with LED flash and f/2.2 aperture. Additionally, a 2-megapixel secondary sensor for macro shots and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. At the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter with an f/2.0 aperture.

The device comes with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. It runs ColorOS 7.2, based on the Android 10 operating system. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security purposes.

OPPO F19 Specs

Oppo F19 comes with a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display with a Full HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) resolution. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage options.

For the camera, the Oppo F19 comes with a triple rear camera setup with 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.7 lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. For the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor with an f/2.4 aperture.

Oppo F19 packs a 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging. It runs on Android 11 based ColorOS 11.1 out of the box.