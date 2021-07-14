Oppo A54 price hiked in India by up to Rs 1000

Oppo has hiked the price of its Oppo A54 smartphone in India. The new increased price will be effective July 15.

As per a report by 91 Mobiles, Oppo A54 price has been increased in India by Rs 1,000. The report further notes that the new price will apply to both offline and online stores from tomorrow.

Oppo A54 was launched at Rs 13,490 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option and Rs 14,490 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage option. The high-end 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model is priced in India at Rs 15,990.

After the increment, the price of the phone starts Rs 13,990. The 4GB RAM + 64GB, 4GB RAM + 128GB and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage options are now priced at Rs 13,990, Rs 15,490 and Rs 16,490 respectively. It comes in two colours – Crystal Black and Starry Blue.

The phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, a triple camera setup at the back and packs a 5,000mAh battery. But, first, let’s see the detailed specs.

Oppo A54 specifications

Oppo A54 features a 6.51-inch HD+ display with 720×1600 pixels resolution. The display has a standard 60Hz refresh rate, 89.2 percent screen to body ratio, and 269ppi pixel density. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 (MT6765) SoC. This is paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage. In addition, there is a MicroSD slot for up to 256GB.

The phone packs a triple rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture. Additionally, a 2-megapixel secondary sensor for macro shots and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. At the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture.

The device comes with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. It runs ColorOS 7.2, based on the Android 10 operating system. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security purposes.