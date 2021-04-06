Oppo F19 launched in India with 48MP triple cameras, 5,000mAh battery: Price, Specifications

Oppo F19 will be available from Flipkart, Amazon.in and other online and offline stores starting from April 9.

After launching F19 Pro and F19 Pro+ 5G smartphones in India last month, Oppo has now launched Oppo F19. It comes with a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, 48-megapixel primary camera Snapdragon 662 SoC, a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support and more.

OPPO F19 Price

Oppo F19 is priced at Rs 18,990 for the sole 6GB + 128GB storage variant. The phone comes in Midnight Blue and Prism Black colour options. It is available for pre-orders in the country through various online and offline channels. It will be available from Flipkart, Amazon.in and other online and offline stores starting from April 9.

OPPO F19 Specs

Oppo F19 comes with a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display with a Full HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) resolution, up to 600 nits brightness, 20:9 aspect ratio and 90.8 percent screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC, along with Adreno 610 GPU coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage options.

You can expand the storage up to 256GB using a microSD card. It comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner.

For the camera, the Oppo F19 comes with a triple rear camera setup with 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.7 lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. For front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor with f/2.4 aperture.



Oppo F19 packs a 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging. It runs on Android 11 based ColorOS 11.1 out of the box.

Connectivity features are Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, USB Type-C and 3.5mm audio jack. The phone measures 160.3x73.8x7.95mm and weighs 175 grams.