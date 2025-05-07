Leak: Vivo X200 FE India Launch, Specs, and More

Vivo X200 FE India launch details have been leaked and it suggests that the device could be coming to the country by July. Aside from that, X200 FE key specifications have also been leaked and here’s everything to know about the upcoming flagship from the Chinese brand.

Vivo X200 FE India Launch

According to a Smartprix report, Vivo X200 FE will launch in the Indian market in July. At launch, the X200 FE will be available in two versions: one with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, and one with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage which will be the top-end version.

The report highlights some of the key specs of the device as well, including a flat 6.31-inch LTPO OLED display with a 1.5K resolution and a 120 Hz refresh rate. Powering the phone is the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset. However, there’s a slight chance that this Chipset could be replaced with the yet-to-be-announced Dimensity 9400e chipset, which is said to be a slightly tweaked version of the Dimensity 9300+.

For the cameras, the Vivo X200 FE will pack a triple camera setup on the back, featuring a 50MP Sony IMX921 primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 50MP Sony IMX882 3X telephoto sensor. There’ll be a 50MP front-facing camera for selfies.

Other specifications for the X200 FE could include an IP68/69 rating, an in-display fingerprint scanner, WiFi 6, Dual 4G/5G connectivity, and a 6,500mAh battery with 90W fast charging.

Vivo is also said to integrate a load of AI features in the phone, like AI seasonal portraits, a feature that has remained China-exclusive until now. In addition to this, the X200 FE retains the Zeiss partnership for cameras and the company will reportedly offer three years of Android version updates and four years of security updates for the device.

As for the pricing, it is expected to be priced in the Rs 50,000-60,000 bracket and could come in two colour variants.