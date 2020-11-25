Oppo F17, A12, Reno 3 Pro receive permanent price cut in India

Oppo F17, A12, Reno 3 Pro have received a permanent price cut in both the online and offline markets in India.

Oppo has slashed the price of its Oppo F17, Oppo A12 and Oppo Reno 3 Pro smartphones by up to Rs 2,000. Oppo Reno 3 Pro has received a price cut of Rs 2,000, Oppo A17 and A12 have received a price cut of Rs 500.



All the phones have received a permanent price cut in both the online and offline markets in India. The new price cut is now applicable on online and offline retailers.





Oppo F17 price cut in India





After price cut of Rs 500, Oppo F17 is now priced at Rs 18,490 for the 8GB + 128GB storage variant down from its price of Rs 18,990. The price cut is now visible on Amazon India.





Oppo F17 has a 6.44-inch Ultra HD display with a 2400×1080 resolution. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor powers it. The device has a quad-camera setup on the back consisting of a 16MP primary sensor, 8MP wide-angle sensor and two 2MP monochrome sensors. On the front, it will feature a 16MP sensor to take selfies. It runs Android 10 operating system with the company’s own ColorOS 7.2 on top. A 4,000mAh battery backs it with support for 30W fast charging.





Oppo A12 price cut in India



Oppo A12 was priced at Rs 9,490 for the 3GB + 32GB storage model. the phone is now priced at Rs 8,990 after a price cut of Rs 500. The new price is reflecting on both Amazon and Flipkart.





The Oppo A12 is loaded with a 6.22-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 processor along with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of internal storage. The memory can be further expanded up to 256GB via microSD card slot. The smartphone features a dual-camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel primary lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, there is a 5-megapixel selfie shooter. The Oppo A12 is loaded with a 4230mAH battery

Oppo Reno 3 Pro price cut in India

Oppo Reno 3 Pro 8GB + 128GB storage varianta was priced at Rs 25,990. It now carries a price tag of Rs 24,990 after a price cut of Rs 1000. The 8GB + 256GB storage variant, on the other hand, has received a price cut of Rs 2,000. It is now priced at Rs 27,990 down from Rs 29,990.

Oppo Reno 3 Pro features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400) Super AMOLED display. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio P95 processor. It runs on Android 10 operating system with ColorOS 7 and has a 4025mAh battery with 30W VOOC 4.0 flash charge support.





On the camera front, it is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, a 13-megapixel telephoto shooter with an f/2.4 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, and a 2-megapixel mono sensor. The phone comes with a 44-megapixel dual selfie camera with f/2.4 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture.





