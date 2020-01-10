  • 15:30 Jan 10, 2020

Advertisement

Oppo F15 to feature 4,000mAh battery, 128GB storage and more

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : January 10, 2020 3:14 pm

Latest News

The Oppo F15 will be loaded with a 4,000mAh battery.

Oppo is all set to launch its latest smartphone in the F-series with Oppo F15 on February 16. Now, just ahead of launch, the company has revealed some key features of the upcoming smartphone. 

 

To start with, the Oppo F15 will be loaded with a 4,000mAh battery. The phone will come with VOOC 3.0 flash charge that gives 2 hours of talk time with 5 minutes charge. The company has also revealed that the smartphone will come with a quad-camera setup with a primary sensor of 48-megapixel along with a wide-angle lens, a macro lens and fourth sensor will be a depth sensor. 

 

The teasers further hint that the smartphone will come with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It will feature an in-display fingerprint sensor that can unlock the phone in just 0.32 seconds. 

 

Previously, The Mobile Indian exclusively reported that the upcoming smartphone will be priced under Rs 20,000. The Oppo F15 will have a sleek design with only 7.9mm thickness and will weigh at 172 grams. The smartphone will have two colours to choose from White and Blue with a gradient finish.

 

As per reports, the Oppo F15 smartphone is none other than a re-branded version of Oppo A91, which was launched in China last month. The Oppo A91 has 6.4-inch AMOLED Full HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display, WaterDrop Notch design, and it will be powered by Mediatek Helio P70 chipset, 8GB of RAM, 128 GB of internal storage, Game Boost 2.0, 4,025mAh battery coupled with VOOC 3.0 fast charging and runs on ColorOS 6.1 based Android 9 Pie.

Oppo F15 confirmed to launch in India soon

Oppo F15 confirmed to launch on January 16

Exclusive: Oppo F15 smartphone to be priced under 20k

Latest News from Oppo

Tags: Oppo F15 Oppo F15 teasers Oppo F15 launch date Oppo F15 launch Oppo F15 features Oppo F15 specs Oppo smartphones Oppo

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

Alleged Vivo NEX 3 5G with Snapdragon 865 SoC spotted on TENAA revealing key specs

LG G9 leaked case renders reveal design

OnePlus announces Screen Technology event on January 13 in China

Image gallery

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Advertisement

Latest Videos

What is the issue with Ads on Realme Smartphones?

What is the issue with Ads on Realme Smartphones?
Who is the budget king of smartphones in 2019?

Who is the budget king of smartphones in 2019?
Did Nokia made an impact in 2019? TMI Report 2019

Did Nokia made an impact in 2019? TMI Report 2019
Was Xiaomi able to counter Realme in 2019? TMI Report Card 2019

Was Xiaomi able to counter Realme in 2019? TMI Report Card 2019
Samsung was on launching sphere in this year: TMI Report Card 2019

Samsung was on launching sphere in this year: TMI Report Card 2019
TMI Report 2019 - OnePlus

TMI Report 2019 - OnePlus

Latest Picture Story

Realme X2: Things you should know!

Realme X2 Camera Samples

Infinix Band 5: Key Features

Vivo U20: Things you should know!

Vivo U20 Camera Test

Realme X2 Pro Master Editions in Pictures

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies