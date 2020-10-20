Advertisement

Oppo expands its product portfolio with new IoT products: TVs, TWS Earbuds and Circular Watch launched

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : October 20, 2020 11:35 am

Oppo has launched 4 new products with its 'One More Step' launch event including two new series of TVs, a circular watch and a pair of TWS earbuds.
Oppo held an online event today and launched 4 new products for the chinese market including OPPO Enco X True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earphones, OPPO Watch RX, OPPO TV S1 and OPPO TV R1 series, thereby further expanding its IoT ecosystem. 

 

With the introduction of these new products, the chinese smartphone maker is now aiming to expand its product portfolio for IoT products. 

 

OPPO Enco X True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earphones

 

Oppo TWS earbuds

Oppo partnered with one of the leading audiophile companies, Dynaudio to launch these earbuds. According to Oppo, the earphones were tuned by Daniel Emonts, Chief Acoustic Specialist of Dynaudio A/S, who is the acoustic designer of several Dynaudio award-winning speakers.   

 

The earphones are powered by an exclusive DBEE 3.0 acoustic system. The earphones’ noise cancelling function works across all scenarios and features ANC dual active noise cancellation, multi-level noise reduction management and natural communication while in transparency mode. The earphones also support triple microphone call noise cancellation and wireless charging.

 

Read More: Oppo F17 Pro Diwali Edition launched in India for Rs 23,990

 

Oppo's S1 and R1 Series TV

 

TV S1

 

During this event OPPO debuted two series of TVs, the OPPO TV S1 and OPPO TV R1, available in three different models. The 65-inch OPPO TV S1 features a 4K QLED resolution Quantum Dot wide color gamut display. The TV has NTSC 120% ultra-wide color gamut and comes with 120Hz refresh rate and variable refresh rate (VRR). 

 

TV R1

 

The R1 series  is available in 55-inch and 65-inch models equipped with a quad-core processor and Wi-Fi 6 for better 

connectivity performance. 

 

Oppo Watch RX

 

OPPO launched its first round dial smartwatch OPPO Watch RX and an updated ColorOS Watch software with version 1.5 that features new dials, sports modes, and a variety of apps, to further improve the user experience. 

 

OPPO also partnered with League of Legends to roll out three custom products in China: the OPPO Watch League of Legends Limited Edition, OPPO Watch RX League of Legends Limited Edition, and OPPO Find X2 League of Legends Esports: Worlds 2020 Edition.

 

Oppo's Future Strategy

 

Going forward, as per Oppo, it will focus on three key application scenarios: Personal Entertainment; Home appliance & Furnishing; and Sports & Health; and will gradually build up its IoT product lineup around these themes.

 

According to company's claims, 'it is now beginning to take "One More Step" in creating that impactful ecosystem through building integrated application scenarios, improving smart experiences, and cooperating with partners.'

 

Tags: Oppo

 

