Oppo F17 Pro Diwali Edition launched in India for Rs 23,990

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : October 19, 2020 2:27 pm

The gift box includes of the Diwali edition F17 Pro along with a 10,000mAh OPPO Power bank and a customized glittery back cover.
Oppo has today launched F17 Pro Diwali Edition in India that comes with a gift box. The Diwali edition F17 Pro will be available for sale at Rs 23,990 across both online and offline platforms.

It is available for pre-order from Amazon.in and will go on sale starting October 23. The gift box includes of the Diwali edition F17 Pro along with a 10,000mAh OPPO Power bank and a customized glittery back cover.

Inspired by the theme of this festival, the smartphone embodies a combination of gold, green and blue colours with a matte texture on the back. Furthermore, the unified design creates a smoother and thinner visual effect, and prevent the colours from looking too dense, which makes the phone even sleeker.

The specifications of the Oppo F17 Pro Diwali Edition smartphone are same as of the regular Oppo F17 Pro that was launched early last month. Oppo F17 Pro currently comes in Magic Black, Magic Blue, and Metallic White colour options.

Oppo F17 Pro is loaded with a 6.43-inch Full HD+ dual-hole punched AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. It has an in-display fingerprint sensor and face unlock feature. It packs a 4015 mAh battery that supports 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0.

The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Helio P95 chipset coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB onboard storage which is further expandable through a microSD card. It runs on ColorOS 7.2 on top of Android 10.

 
The phone has a quad-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter and a pair of 2 megapixels monochromatic sensors. For the front, there is a dual-camera setup with 16 megapixels main camera and a 2 megapixels depth sensor for selfie and video-calling.

